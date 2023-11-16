Justice league: NSUI TS president files petition in Telangana HC against KCR for alleged hate speech

By Express News Service

NSUI TS president files petition in HC against KCR for alleged hate speech

Dr Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, the State president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) approached the Telangana High Court, filing a petition against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling for legal action, citing alleged defamatory, derogatory, and provoking comments made during the BRS Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Banswada constituency on October 30.

The petition, filed under the provisions of the Representative of Peoples Act of 1951, highlights a complaint submitted on November 11. According to Dr Rao, KCR’s remarks included provocative comments such as, “These helpless fools and idiots cannot do work and do not have the guts to face elections,” and “if we get an arousal, the whole State will be burning. Be careful.” Dr Rao asserted that these statements emphasise the harmful impact of hate speech on society. Dr Rao asserted that KCR’s statements are not only illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional but also violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and contradict general instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The petition said that hate speech negatively alters reality, making it challenging for those targeted to live with dignity in society. It contends that hate speech lays the groundwork for various forms of discrimination, ostracism, segregation, and violence, impacting a group’s ability to participate fully in democracy.Dr Rao urged the high court to take action against KCR in accordance with the law. He also sought the intervention of ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana’s General Administration department to address the alleged violations committed by KCR.

HC refuses to intervene in plea seeking deletion of Congress candidate’s name

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday through a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar refused to intervene in a writ petition seeking the removal of Mamidala Yashaswini, a Congress candidate, from the electoral rolls for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

The court, while disposing of the writ petition filed by Kampally Deva, a resident of Rajeev Nagar Colony, Dindi, Chinthapally Vangoor Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, stated, “admittedly, the election to the State Assembly has already commenced on October 9; the jurisdiction of this Court to interfere in the process of election, once the same has commenced is well defined in catena of judgments.”

The Bench took into account the argument presented by Senior Counsel Avinash Desai, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), who clarified that the EC had issued a directive on August 11 stating that no addition or deletion of voters is allowed after the notification for elections has commenced.

Kampally Deva had sought a direction from the court to delete Mamidala Yashaswini’s name from the electoral rolls of 12 Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituency and 82 Achampet Assembly Constituency in Telangana. The plea contended that Yashaswini, being a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), is ineligible to contest the elections.

In its order, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe observed that if Mamidala Yashaswini were to be elected in the ensuing elections, her election could be challenged on the grounds of improper acceptance of the nomination. Such a challenge, the Chief Justice noted, could be pursued through an Election Petition under Section 82 and 83 read with Section 100 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NSUI TS president files petition in HC against KCR for alleged hate speech Dr Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, the State president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) approached the Telangana High Court, filing a petition against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling for legal action, citing alleged defamatory, derogatory, and provoking comments made during the BRS Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Banswada constituency on October 30. The petition, filed under the provisions of the Representative of Peoples Act of 1951, highlights a complaint submitted on November 11. According to Dr Rao, KCR’s remarks included provocative comments such as, “These helpless fools and idiots cannot do work and do not have the guts to face elections,” and “if we get an arousal, the whole State will be burning. Be careful.” Dr Rao asserted that these statements emphasise the harmful impact of hate speech on society. Dr Rao asserted that KCR’s statements are not only illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional but also violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and contradict general instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petition said that hate speech negatively alters reality, making it challenging for those targeted to live with dignity in society. It contends that hate speech lays the groundwork for various forms of discrimination, ostracism, segregation, and violence, impacting a group’s ability to participate fully in democracy.Dr Rao urged the high court to take action against KCR in accordance with the law. He also sought the intervention of ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana’s General Administration department to address the alleged violations committed by KCR. HC refuses to intervene in plea seeking deletion of Congress candidate’s name The Telangana High Court on Wednesday through a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar refused to intervene in a writ petition seeking the removal of Mamidala Yashaswini, a Congress candidate, from the electoral rolls for the upcoming State Assembly elections. The court, while disposing of the writ petition filed by Kampally Deva, a resident of Rajeev Nagar Colony, Dindi, Chinthapally Vangoor Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, stated, “admittedly, the election to the State Assembly has already commenced on October 9; the jurisdiction of this Court to interfere in the process of election, once the same has commenced is well defined in catena of judgments.” The Bench took into account the argument presented by Senior Counsel Avinash Desai, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), who clarified that the EC had issued a directive on August 11 stating that no addition or deletion of voters is allowed after the notification for elections has commenced. Kampally Deva had sought a direction from the court to delete Mamidala Yashaswini’s name from the electoral rolls of 12 Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituency and 82 Achampet Assembly Constituency in Telangana. The plea contended that Yashaswini, being a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), is ineligible to contest the elections. In its order, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe observed that if Mamidala Yashaswini were to be elected in the ensuing elections, her election could be challenged on the grounds of improper acceptance of the nomination. Such a challenge, the Chief Justice noted, could be pursued through an Election Petition under Section 82 and 83 read with Section 100 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp