Telangana CM predicts coalition govt at Centre, key role for BRS

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday predicted that a coalition government would be in place at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BRS MPs would play a key role in that government.

Addressing election meetings Bodhan, Nizamabad (Urban), Yellareddy and Medak Assembly segments, he said: “If all the BRS candidates are elected in Lok Sabha elections, the BRS would show its power at the Centre.” Targeting the two national parties, he said that the Congress and BJP did nothing for Telangana. “In fact, Telangana suffered a lot because of these two national parties. The future lies with regional parties,” he said.

Stating that the Congress and BJP never gave a single rupee to beedi workers in the country, he said that new beedi workers would get pensions if BRS is voted to power. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi neglected Telangana by not sanctioning Navadoya schools and medical colleges and failing to release any funds to the State. He said that the Congress hoodwinked the people for 50 years.

“Both the parties are useless for Telangana,” Rao said and recalled that the Congress leaders even determined to throw the Dharani portal into the Bay of Bengal. The Congress would even throw farmers into the Arabian sea, he said. The Congress should bite the dust so that the people of the State would continue to receive the benefits of welfare schemes, he added.

‘Congress candidate in Medak a dishti bomma’

At the Medak meeting, Rao compared Congress candidate Mynampally Rohit as “dishti bomma” (effigy) before BRS candidate M Padma Devender Reddy. “Will you vote for dishti bomma?,” Rao asked voters.

‘Congress cheated the people’

At the Yellareddy meeting, KCR said that the Congress hoodwinked the people after forging an alliance with the BRS in 2004 with a promise that it would carve out a separate State.

