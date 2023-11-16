Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, Telangana to receive moderate rainfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as a well-marked low pressure looms over the Bay of Bengal leading to predictions of rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - Hyderabad. However, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state from Sunday.

For the next 48 hours in Hyderabad, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 310C and 190C respectively. The forecast also notes that mist/haze conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours. The low-pressure weather system from the west-central and adjoining east-central areas of the Bay of Bengal moved west and north-westwards around 8.30 am on Wednesday to develop into a depression.

The depression is currently centred about 510 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 650 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 790 km south of Digha (West Bengal), an IMD official said in a press release. Due to the influence of the weather system, the Meteorological Department forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in parts of North Coastal AP.

