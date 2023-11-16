Madhu Yaskhi’s house raided at midnight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police conducted searches at Congress LB Nagar candidate Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s rented house in Vinayak Nagar, Hayathnagar on Tuesday night. The police raided his house after the Election Commission officials received complaints that the Congress leader was hoarding a substantial amount of cash at his home to be used to lure the voters.

Hayathnagar police, however, did not register any case as they found no cash at the Congress leader’s house.

Angry Madhu Yaskhi alleged that fearing defeat in the segment, the BRS and BJP lodged a false complaint against him. He alleged that the police entered his house without prior permission or search warrant. “I will not be cowed down by such threats. I will lodge a complaint with the police and also with the Election Commission over this incident,” he said.

