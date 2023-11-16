Home States Telangana

Madhu Yaskhi’s house raided at midnight

Hayathnagar police, however, did not register any case as they found no cash at the Congress leader’s house.

Published: 16th November 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madhu Yaskhi Goud

Congress LB Nagar candidate Madhu Yaskhi Goud(File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police conducted searches at Congress LB Nagar candidate Madhu Yaskhi Goud’s rented house in Vinayak Nagar,  Hayathnagar on Tuesday night. The police raided his house after the Election Commission officials received complaints that the Congress leader was hoarding a substantial amount of cash at his home to be used to lure the voters.

Hayathnagar police, however, did not register any case as they found no cash at the Congress leader’s house.

Angry Madhu Yaskhi alleged that fearing defeat in the segment, the BRS and BJP lodged a false complaint against him. He alleged that the police entered his house without prior permission or search warrant. “I will not be cowed down by such threats. I will lodge a complaint with the police and also with the Election Commission over this incident,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhu Yaskhi Congress Election Commission officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp