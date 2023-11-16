Union Tourism Minister says KCR will suffer defeat in both Gajwel & Kamareddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the situation has turned favourable for the BJP in the State in the last 10 days, BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the BRS won’t be in power after December 3.

Speaking to reporters here, Kishan Reddy predicted BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s defeat in both the Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly segments. Referring to a statement made by KCR at a meeting in Nizamabad earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy said that the BRS will not be able to retain power in the State.

“KCR says that the chief minister would changed for every six months if Congress is voted to power in Telangana. If a coalition government is formed at the Centre, the prime minister will change for every three months,” Kishan said and added that the development in the country would take a backseat if a coalition government was formed at the Centre.“The fact that the land allottees and victims of the Dharani portal filed nominations indicates that they are all angry with the BRS,” he said.

“KCR is afraid that he will be defeated. That’s why he chose to contest from Kamareddy in addition to Gajwel, from where our party leader Etala Rajender will be contesting. In Kamareddy too, our leader Venkata Ramana Reddy has been working with the people for the past five years. KRR will be defeated in both the segments,” Kishan said. He alleged that to protect KCR, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi roped in TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to contest from the Kamareddy Assembly segment.

The BJP State chief also claimed that BRS working president KT Rama Rao would be defeated as people were angry with the family rule of KCR. He alleged that the public was forced to attend to the meetings of KCR as the BRS leaders were threatening that Rythu Bandhu and others' schemes would be stopped if they did not attend the meetings. Stating that the BJP stood by its word, Kishan Reddy said that as many as 39 tickets were allotted to BC leaders. He reiterated that the BJP, if voted to power, would cancel the reservations provided on a religious basis.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the situation has turned favourable for the BJP in the State in the last 10 days, BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the BRS won’t be in power after December 3. Speaking to reporters here, Kishan Reddy predicted BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s defeat in both the Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly segments. Referring to a statement made by KCR at a meeting in Nizamabad earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy said that the BRS will not be able to retain power in the State. “KCR says that the chief minister would changed for every six months if Congress is voted to power in Telangana. If a coalition government is formed at the Centre, the prime minister will change for every three months,” Kishan said and added that the development in the country would take a backseat if a coalition government was formed at the Centre.“The fact that the land allottees and victims of the Dharani portal filed nominations indicates that they are all angry with the BRS,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “KCR is afraid that he will be defeated. That’s why he chose to contest from Kamareddy in addition to Gajwel, from where our party leader Etala Rajender will be contesting. In Kamareddy too, our leader Venkata Ramana Reddy has been working with the people for the past five years. KRR will be defeated in both the segments,” Kishan said. He alleged that to protect KCR, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi roped in TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to contest from the Kamareddy Assembly segment. The BJP State chief also claimed that BRS working president KT Rama Rao would be defeated as people were angry with the family rule of KCR. He alleged that the public was forced to attend to the meetings of KCR as the BRS leaders were threatening that Rythu Bandhu and others' schemes would be stopped if they did not attend the meetings. Stating that the BJP stood by its word, Kishan Reddy said that as many as 39 tickets were allotted to BC leaders. He reiterated that the BJP, if voted to power, would cancel the reservations provided on a religious basis. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp