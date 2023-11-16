Wherever Congress is in power, there is lack of development: BRS working president

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress, warning that if they were to come to power, development would be severely disrupted. Rama Rao was speaking at an election rally held at Kathalapur, Rudrangi, and Chandurthi mandals of the Vemulawada Assembly constituency on Wednesday. He said that wherever the Congress had been in power, there has been a lack of development.

“This election holds the key to the fate of Telangana. I urge everyone to think wisely and cast their votes,” Rama Rao said. He participated in a roadshow alongside Vemulawada candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and Tula Uma.

Assuring expedited development of Vemulawada after the victory of Narasimha Rao, Rama Rao appealed to the public not to trust the promises made by the Congress. He said that despite being in power 11 times, the grand old party failed to deliver on its promises.

Referring to Tula Uma, who rejoined the BRS, Rama Rao accused the BJP of betraying the former ZP chairperson by initially promising a Vemulawada ticket but later handing the B-form to another leader. He promised to give her a respectable position within the party.

