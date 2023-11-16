Will withdraw if you prove 24x7 power: Revanth to Telangana CM

By Express News Service

6HYDERABAD: On the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Wednesday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that he would withdraw his nomination from Kamareddy and Kodangal segments for the ensuing Assembly elections if BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao proves his claims of supplying 24x7 power supply to farmers for the last six months in any constituency across the State.

“There is still time for withdrawal of nominations till 3 PM. KCR come in a helicopter, be it Siddipet, Sircilla, Gajwel, Kamareddy, or Suryapet, prove that you have provided 24-hour electricity through log books,” Revanth said, speaking at Athmeeya Sammelanam of party workers in Kamareddy constituency. Revanth also demanded the chief minister to tender a public apology, if the latter fails to prove his claims.

Addressing a public meeting at Jangaon, Revanth asked the constituents to select between people of Telangana and thieves of Telangana. Connecting the incidents of Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigning from Congress and Pravalika's suicide, Revanth said that “Billa and Ranga” (Ministers KTR and Harish Rao) rushed to Lakshmaiah’s residence upon his resignation with requests to join their party, but chose to assassinate Pravalika’s character.

