Home States Telangana

Will withdraw if you prove 24x7 power: Revanth to Telangana CM

Addressing a public meeting at Jangaon, Revanth asked the constituents to select between people of Telangana and thieves of Telangana.

Published: 16th November 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addresses a gathering in Jangaon

By Express News Service

6HYDERABAD: On the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Wednesday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that he would withdraw his nomination from Kamareddy and Kodangal segments for the ensuing Assembly elections if BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao proves his claims of supplying 24x7 power supply to farmers for the last six months in any constituency across the State.

“There is still time for withdrawal of nominations till 3 PM. KCR come in a helicopter, be it Siddipet, Sircilla, Gajwel, Kamareddy, or Suryapet, prove that you have provided 24-hour electricity through log books,” Revanth said, speaking at Athmeeya Sammelanam of party workers in Kamareddy constituency. Revanth also demanded the chief minister to tender a public apology, if the latter fails to prove his claims.

Addressing a public meeting at Jangaon, Revanth asked the constituents to select between people of Telangana and thieves of Telangana. Connecting the incidents of Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigning from Congress and Pravalika's suicide, Revanth said that “Billa and Ranga” (Ministers KTR and Harish Rao) rushed to Lakshmaiah’s residence upon his resignation with requests to join their party, but chose to assassinate Pravalika’s character.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao A Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp