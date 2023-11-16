Women voters outnumber men, Telangana adds 8.85 L electors

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The total number of voters in the State entitled to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly polls is 3,26,18,205 and they include 15,405 service voters. For the first time, the number of female voters has exceeded that of their male counterparts in the State, according to the list released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday.

The gender ratio in the electoral roll has improved from 992 female voters per 1,000 male voters on January 5, 2023, to 1,000.2 female voters per 1,000 male voters. Between October 4 and 31 this year, the enrolment of voters increased by more than 8.85 lakh.

As per the final list, there are 3,26,18,205 voters, of which 1,62,98,418 are male 1,63,01,705 are female and 2,676 are trans persons. The list also includes 15,406 service electors and 2,944 overseas electors.

After the completion of the second Special Summary Revision (SSR), the electoral roll in all 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana, released by the chief electoral officer on October 4, stated that the total number of voters stood at 3,17,32,727.

Under continuous updation of electoral rolls, new additions, deletions, claims and objections were received up to October 31 and final electoral rolls were published on November 10, which said that the total number of voters stood at 3,26,18,205. Hyderabad district has the highest number of voters (45,37,256), while Mulugu has the lowest number of voters (2,26,574).

