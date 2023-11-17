After ticket allocation, BJP struggles to keep flock together in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As dissatisfaction rules the roost, the Telangana BJP is struggling to keep its flock together even as the polling date nears. A wave of discontent swept through the party ranks following the announcement of candidates for the Assembly elections. Leaders who have been overlooked for tickets are reportedly considering joining either the BRS or the Congress.

Among those who have opted for seemingly greener pastures is E Rakesh Reddy, the party spokesperson and aspirant for the Warangal West ticket. Rakesh Reddy joined the BRS in the presence of its working president KT Rama Rao 10 days ago. Similarly, Tula Uma, who was a strong contender for the Vemulawada Assembly seat, is now with the BRS.

Former Hyderabad mayor Banda Karthika Reddy, who expected the Secunderabad segment ticket, is reportedly discussing her next move after the party allocated the seat to other leaders. Dissidents like Rajeswar Rao Deshpande from Sangareddy, Patancheru ticket aspirant Gadila Srikanth Goud, and Adilabad former ZP chairperson Suhasini Reddy are rumored to be thinking of joining the BRS.

Senior leader Vikram Reddy, who expected the Mechal ticket, too is reportedly disappointed with the party’s decision and is in discussions with BRS. Boduppal corporator Samala Pavan Reddy, upset at being overlooked for the Uppal Assembly ticket, is also contemplating his political future. Veerender Goud, son of former minister Devender Goud, had publicly expressed his disappointment after being ignored for the Maheshwaram Assembly ticket.

Bhanu Prakash, the president of the BJ Yuva Morcha, has reportedly distanced himself from party activities after the Malkajgiri ticket was allocated to Ramchander Rao. Vikram Goud, son of former minister Mukesh Goud, is said to be discussing the options at hand after being overlooked for both the Musheerabad and Goshamahal tickets. Aspirants like Dileep Achari, who expected the Nagarkurnool ticket, and some in Kukatpally, faced disappointment as the BJP allocated these seats to the Jana Sena Party.

