BSP state unit president RS Praveen Kumar gets relief from Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court issued a directive on Thursday instructing Telangana police and Kagaznagar police to refrain from arresting Dr RS Praveen Kumar, the state unit president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The court took the decision based on a criminal case registered against Praveen Kumar related to a clash between supporters of BSP and the BRS during the election campaign on November 12 in Kagaznagar.

Praveen Kumar had filed a criminal petition before the court, urging the quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the clash. Additionally, he sought a stay on all further proceedings in the case.

In the petition, Praveen Kumar said the police demonstrated bias and appeared to be aligning with the interests of the BRS leaders. He argued that the FIR against him was registered without any substantial evidence and in the absence of any weapons found at the crime scene.

The charges brought against him, including attempts to murder, dacoity, and other criminal offenses, were vehemently contested as lacking merit. The court acknowledged the plea and directed the police to avoid taking any coercive measures, including the arrest of the BSP state president.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court issued a directive on Thursday instructing Telangana police and Kagaznagar police to refrain from arresting Dr RS Praveen Kumar, the state unit president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The court took the decision based on a criminal case registered against Praveen Kumar related to a clash between supporters of BSP and the BRS during the election campaign on November 12 in Kagaznagar. Praveen Kumar had filed a criminal petition before the court, urging the quashing of the FIR registered against him in connection with the clash. Additionally, he sought a stay on all further proceedings in the case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the petition, Praveen Kumar said the police demonstrated bias and appeared to be aligning with the interests of the BRS leaders. He argued that the FIR against him was registered without any substantial evidence and in the absence of any weapons found at the crime scene. The charges brought against him, including attempts to murder, dacoity, and other criminal offenses, were vehemently contested as lacking merit. The court acknowledged the plea and directed the police to avoid taking any coercive measures, including the arrest of the BSP state president. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp