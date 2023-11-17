Home States Telangana

Case of necrophilia in 2018: Man gets lifer for rape and murder of 10-year-old girl in Telangana

Praveen raped the girl, murdered her by bludgeoning her head and raped her again

Published: 17th November 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 27-year-old man, Thokkala Praveen, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 2,500 in the case of rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl that took place in June, 2018. The judgment was delivered by Nirmal principal district and sessions court judge A Karna Kumar on Thursday.

According to police, the victim was a classmate of Praveen’s niece. On June 16, 2018, the victim went to Praveen’s house, where her sister also resided. Praveen informed the victim that her friend is not home. When Praveen asked why the victim appeared dull,  she reportedly said that she is suffering from diarrhoea. Praveen then told the victim that he would take her to the hospital.

He took her on his two-wheeler to an old bungalow near Kunchanapalli village around 3 pm. There, he forcibly stripped and raped the child, causing her to scream. To silence her, he used a brick to strike her head, resulting in her death. He raped her again before fleeing the scene.

Concerned about their missing daughter, the victim’s parents initiated a search, and in the meantime, locals informed the victim’s father that Praveen had taken the girl on his motorcycle. A complaint was then filed at Soan police station, and the case was investigated by SI Soan Premdeep, who later handed it over to then CI Ramesh Babu and Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy. Additional public prosecutors Y Rama Rao and Y Vishwash Reddy produced 21 witnesses whose testimonies were proven in court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Rape and murder case 2018 rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp