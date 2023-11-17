Case of necrophilia in 2018: Man gets lifer for rape and murder of 10-year-old girl in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 27-year-old man, Thokkala Praveen, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 2,500 in the case of rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl that took place in June, 2018. The judgment was delivered by Nirmal principal district and sessions court judge A Karna Kumar on Thursday.

According to police, the victim was a classmate of Praveen’s niece. On June 16, 2018, the victim went to Praveen’s house, where her sister also resided. Praveen informed the victim that her friend is not home. When Praveen asked why the victim appeared dull, she reportedly said that she is suffering from diarrhoea. Praveen then told the victim that he would take her to the hospital.

He took her on his two-wheeler to an old bungalow near Kunchanapalli village around 3 pm. There, he forcibly stripped and raped the child, causing her to scream. To silence her, he used a brick to strike her head, resulting in her death. He raped her again before fleeing the scene.

Concerned about their missing daughter, the victim’s parents initiated a search, and in the meantime, locals informed the victim’s father that Praveen had taken the girl on his motorcycle. A complaint was then filed at Soan police station, and the case was investigated by SI Soan Premdeep, who later handed it over to then CI Ramesh Babu and Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy. Additional public prosecutors Y Rama Rao and Y Vishwash Reddy produced 21 witnesses whose testimonies were proven in court.

