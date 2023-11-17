Congress means dark days, BRS brings harmony and growth: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the six guarantees of the Congress mean disturbances in Hyderabad, a new CM every six months, power outages, drinking water shortage, stoppage of investment flows into Hyderabad and political instability, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that a stable government and an able leader should be continued for the development of the state capital.

“There were no communal clashes or regional disparities in Hyderabad under BRS rule,” Rama Rao told citizens during his massive roadshows in Kukatpally and Quthbullapur Assembly segments, his firsts in the city during the current campaign. “Hyderabad was peaceful and there was no law-and-order problem in the last 10 years,” he said, calling upon the voters to support the BRS if they wanted peace to prevail in the city.

Pointing out that people of all states are living in Hyderabad without any problem as assured by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BRS working president said: “The city has attracted huge investments and witnessed rapid development.” KCR should become the chief minister again for further development of Hyderabad, he said.

Earlier, addressing roadshows in Vikarabad, Moinabad and Marpally, Rama Rao asked the people to recall the Congress rule.“Farmers were deprived of many benefits apart from facing power shortage. They faced problems even in getting seeds and fertilizers,” he said. On TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on power supply, Rama Rao dared the Congress leader to touch electricity cables to find out whether they were carrying power to farmers or not.

“Congress leaders lack knowledge about agricultural practices. KCR is the only leader in the country who introduced a scheme like Rythu Bandhu for farmers. Around 70 lakh farmers were receiving Rythu Bandhu, 46 lakh were getting Rs 2,000 pension, 15 lakh women have received KCR Kits, 14 lakh women availed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme in the state,” Rama Rao said.

“Public representatives in the Congress regime were afraid to go to villages as people protested for water with empty pots on roads. Despite being given 11 chances, the Congress failed to work for the welfare of the people,” he alleged. Rama Rao explained the BRS manifesto and said that the BPL families would get domestic LPG refill for Rs 400 and women would get Rs 3,000 per month under the Saubhagya Lakshmi scheme. He also promised insurance coverage for over 93 lakh BPL families.

