Congress to gild its manifesto with sops in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As indicated by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on multiple occasions, the Congress is very likely to announce one tola (10 grams) gold along with Rs 1 lakh to all eligible brides in its manifesto set to be released by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

The Congress has consulted civil society, workers, farmers, students, serving and retired employees, and others to incorporate their demands in its manifesto for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The Congress manifesto is expected to be a combination of its six guarantees, Farmers Declaration, SC/ST Declaration, BC Declaration, Minority Declaration, and Youth Declaration.

According to sources, the party is likely to promise to replace the Dharani portal with ‘Bhumatha’, an enhanced technology with options to address the grievances of landowners. The other major promise that is likely to be incorporated in the manifesto is reverting to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from the CPS, a longstanding demand of government employees.

The Congress is also likely to promise to open more state-run educational institutions, including IIITs, a social security scheme for gig workers, crop insurance, and the eradication of belt shops. The manifesto may also promise a centralized online portal where citizens can lodge complaints, offer suggestions, and file grievances to reach the authorities concerned.

The party has already promised six guarantees — Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Indlu, Gruha Jyothi, Cheyutha, and Yuva Vikasam. It has promised to provide Rs 2,500 to the woman head of the household and LPG cylinder for Rs 500 under Mahalakshmi scheme, Rs 5 lakh cash to construct houses under Indiramma Indlu scheme, free electricity up to 200 units under Gruha Jyothi, Rs 4,000 pension and Rs 10 lakh health insurance under Cheyutha, Rs 15,000 to farmers and Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers under Rythu Bharosa and filling 2 lakh jobs under Yuva Vikasam.

Rahul to address public meetings in TS today

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be embarking on a whirlwind tour of the State on Friday, covering three to five Assembly constituencies to campaign for his party’s nominees in the upcoming elections. On the same day, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will also be campaigning in constituencies in Greater Hyderabad limits. The itinerary released by the party says that Rahul will be campaigning in Pinapaka, Parkal, Warangal East and West, and Rajendranagar constituencies. However, sources said that he may cut short the last few meetings if he runs out of time. Although Rahul initially planned to give more time for campaigning, he is forced to return to Delhi at the end of the day as he has to devote time for the party campaign in Rajasthan, which is set to go for polls on November 25

