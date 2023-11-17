Congress will destroy Telangana if voted to power, says Telangana CM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY: Continuing his tirade against the Congress, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that if voted to power, the grand old party will destroy Telangana. Addressing election meetings in Boath, Adilabad, Nizamabad (Rural), and Narsapur Assembly segments, the BRS chief said: “Don’t make the mistake of voting for the Congress. If you do so, it will destroy Telangana.”

He alleged that the Congress delayed the formation of separate Telangana and also tried to split the TRS (now BRS). The BRS chief assured the people of Boath that the construction of Chanaka-Korata would be completed at the earliest. He said that water from Chanaka-Korata would be diverted to Pippal Kot reservoir so that the farmers would get sufficient irrigation water. Accusing the Congress of using minorities merely as a vote bank, he said: “As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a secular State.”

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrives in a helicopter for a public meeting in Narsapur

At the Adilabad meeting, Rao said: “The evildoers should not be allowed to come and destroy us again. People should discuss and decide whether they want electricity and Rythu Bandhu or the Congress.”Addressing meetings in Nizamabad Rural and Narsapur, he said: “During the Congress rule, farmers and weavers died by suicide and people migrated to other states in search of livelihood.”

Man held with bullets ahead of KCR’s meeting

MEDAK: In a security scare that came to light on Thursday, police detained a man in possession of two bullets minutes before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was scheduled to address a public meeting in Narsapur in Medak district.

The man, identified as Md Aslam, was detained during routine security checks conducted ahead of the public meeting. Aslam was taken into custody and discreetly shifted to the local police station to avoid panic among the people attending the meeting. The matter came to light only after KCR departed Narsapur.

The police are currently interrogating Aslam to ascertain the source of the bullets, his motive behind carrying them, and whether there are any associates with firearms involved. It was initially believed that Aslam hails from Karnataka, but investigations revealed him to be a resident of Raikode mandal headquarters in Sangareddy district. Meanwhile, the police remained tightlipped about the case.

