Crunchy deets: The CM who bucked Adilabad trend

By Express News Service

The CM who bucked Adilabad trend

Why do chief ministers rarely visit Adilabad during their election campaign? There’s a belief that whoever travels to the district during their tenure will lose power. In 2013, the then CM of undivided Andhra went to Mudhole and soon all but disappeared from politics. However, KCR didn’t pay heed to the sentiment and visited Adilabad in 2018. He bucked the trend and went on to retain power. KCR also took part in the new collectorate inaugurations in Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumarambheem-Asifabad districts. And in a first for a sitting CM, the BRS supremo has now covered all 10 constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district during the current poll campaign. He would hope he can also buck another trend and become the first South Indian CM to win a third consecutive term.

‘Resignation would only give us shanti’

There have been reports of Vijayashanti’s departure from the BJP. Responding to a question about that, BJP MP K Laxman on Thursday said that people come and go as per their priorities. Soon after his reply, BJP workers at the election office were spotted trying to cover a photograph of the actor-politician there with that of the party national president. Meanwhile, BJP leaders quip that Vijayashanti’s resignation, if true, would only give them ‘shanti’ and sent their greetings to the Congress, which reportedly could take her in. BJP supporters feel the actor has not been an asset to the party and was only focusing on social media instead of working on the ground.

Contributions: S Raja Reddy, Navya Parvathy, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

