Early diagnosis improves chances of curing eye problems in kids: Doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The doctors at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) have suggested an eye examination at the age of one, three, and five years for children for early diagnosis and treatment of refractive errors and other eye problems. As part of Children’s Eye Care Week, the institute has organized a Children’s Eye Care Walk on November 19 starting from its Kallam Anji Reddy Campus in Hyderabad.

It has been observed that cases of refractive errors have been increasing worldwide. Dr Rohan Nalawade, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at LVPEI highlighted that refractive errors can be identified by symptoms such as experiencing difficulty in seeing the blackboard clearly at school, frequent headaches and eyestrain, reading or watching television at a close distance and squeezing or squinting of the eyes.

Refractive errors include nearsightedness, known as Myopia, farsightedness known as hypermetropia and eye focus well in one direction that is astigmatism. In particular, Myopia is increasing day by day among children. It is estimated that nearly half of the world’s population will be affected by Myopia if preventative measures are not taken, with 48% of children in urban areas.

Doctors suggest that the reasons for the surge in refractive errors are complex. While genetics play a role environmental factors, such as prolonged near-work, excessive screen time, and insufficient outdoor activities, predispose one to Myopia.Exposure to dust and smoke can cause eye allergies, and constant eye rubbing can increase the risk of astigmatism.

“Undiagnosed and untreated refractive errors can lead to delayed milestones in children and negatively impact their academic performance, participation in co-curricular activities and social behaviour. Children with Myopia are at a higher risk of developing retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataract and other eye diseases,” said Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head, Child Sight Institute at LVPEI.

Preventive measures to prevent refractive errors in children:

Manage Screen Time: Indian Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children below two years should not be exposed to any screen. Further, exposure should be limited to one hour of supervised screen time per day for children between two and under five years of age and less than two hours per day for children 6-10.

Encourage Outdoor Time: Children spending at least 60 minutes outdoors daily reduce their risk of Myopia by over 14%. Therefore, ophthalmologists promote outdoor play for overall well-being.

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Break every 20 minutes of near work with a 20-second break, focusing on an object 20 feet away. It helps relieve eye strain and discomfort.

Optimal Reading Habits: Maintain a 15-inch distance and a 60-degree angle while reading. Ensure well-lit environments to prevent eye strain.

