I-T raids at properties of bizmen in Telangana, Rs 5 crore seized 

The agency conducted raids in many places, including Maha Teja, MRI and Vagdevi rice mills in Nalgonda.

Published: 17th November 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another crackdown ahead of elections, the sleuths of the Income Tax department carried out searches at the residences of a few businessmen in Miryalaguda, Halia, Nalgonda, and Hyderabad on Thursday, apparently based on a tip-off that they were hoarding money for use in the polls.

According to sources, the I-T sleuths seized Rs 5 crore unaccounted money during the raids. The sleuths searched the residences of businessmen Vijam Sridhar Rao, Bandaru Kushalaiah, Ranga Ranjith, Ch Yadagiri, Repala Anthaiah, and K Mahender’s residences, rice mils, real estate offices in Nalgonda district and Hyderabad.

The agency conducted raids in many places, including Maha Teja, MRI and Vagdevi rice mills in Nalgonda. The agency officials raided mills in the Nalgonda district and seized several documents. There were reports that the owners had links with the Miryalaguda MLA and  BRS candidate Nallamothu Bhaskara Rao. The MLA, however, denied having any links with people whose properties were raided.

