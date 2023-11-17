Justice league: Man approaches Telangana HC, seeks rejection of minister’s nomination

By Express News Service

HC unhappy over delay in response by govt

The Telangana High Court has expressed deep dissatisfaction with State officials for their prolonged delay in submitting the government’s response regarding the denial of scribes for disabled individuals with more than 40% disability and writing difficulties during Group 1, 2, and 3 examinations conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Advocate Gouraram Rajashekar Reddy brought forth the allegation that the TSPSC and the Government of Telangana are in violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016. Despite multiple opportunities provided, officials have failed to file. The court has granted a final chance to the government to file its response by November 28.

Man approaches HC, seeks rejection of minister’s nomination

A man named Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju has filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking the rejection of the nomination of V Srinivas Goud. The grounds cited include allegations that Srinivas Goud suppressed information about a pending case against him, specifically FIR No. 241/2023 registered at II-Town Police Station, Mahabubnagar. This case pertains to the alleged suppression and concealment of certain information in the election affidavit during the 2018 elections.

He further stated that the Supreme Court had issued a notice to Srinivas Goud when he approached the court by filing a Civil Appeal related to the matter. As the Returning Officer Mahabubnagar failed to respond to the complaint lodged by Rahavendra Raju, the petitioner proceeded to file the writ petition seeking redress. The writ petition raises questions about the transparency and disclosure obligations of candidates during elections.

Writ petition challenges inaction on officer transfers for fair polls

In a significant legal development, Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju has filed a writ petition, challenging the inaction of respondent authorities in transferring IAS and IPS officers, including those involved in tampering with affidavits during the 2018 general Assembly elections in Mahabubnagar district.

Raju alleges that their continued duties compromise the fairness of the upcoming elections, branding the current state as illegal, arbitrary, and violative of Article 14, 19, and 21. The petitioner contends that in the 2018 elections, IAS and IPS officers engaged in corrupt practices under the influence of the State government in Mahabubnagar District.

Raghavendra asserts that these officers, still in active service, are working to favour the BRS. Raghavendra’s plea was scheduled for a hearing on Thursday before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar. However, the matter was adjourned to Friday due to the unavailability of the senior counsel representing the ECI.

