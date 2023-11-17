Home States Telangana

Malla Reddy gobbled up many lakes as minister, says TPCC chief

Published: 17th November 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy welcomes BRS corporators into the Congress fold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Levelling land grabbing allegations against BRS leaders, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asked the people to choose between “dorala” government (BRS) and “pedala” government (Congress) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

While campaigning in Medchal and Jawaharnagar, he alleged that Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy gobbled up many lakes by buying land parcels adjacent to them and sought to know why no action was initiated against him.  

“The BRS government has not established even a single degree college, which would have benefitted the poor students. But it gave permission for Malla Reddy to set up 30 engineering colleges, three medical colleges and a  university. It didn’t sanction a degree college because it wanted to promote Malla Reddy’s private educational institutions,” he said.

Claiming that development took place during the Congress regime, Revanth said that the party’s government constructed ORR, flyovers, and Metro Rail, and brought pharma and other industries to Hyderabad. He also said that it was the Congress government that brought Godavari and Krishna waters to Hyderabad to meet the drinking water needs of the people.

Addressing a meeting in Jawaharnagar, Revanth ridiculed the State government stating that it didn’t move the dumpyard from the area even after the court issued orders to that effect. Referring to the six guarantees
of the Congress, he said that there would be no need for women to pay for travelling in the TSRTC buses if his party is voted to power.

Meanwhile, MPP Errabelli Raghava Rao of Palakurti constituency, PACS chairman Challa Linga Reddy of Mahabubabad constituency and five corporators from Boduppal municipality under the Medchal constituency joined the Congress in the presence of Revanth.

