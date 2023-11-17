People not getting 2BHK houses, but BJP talks of demolishing homes: AIMIM chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong objection to BJP state president G Kishan Reddy’s statement on the Bazarghat chemical explosion that buildings violating norms would be demolished with bulldozers, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that people were not getting 2BHK houses but the Union minister was talking about demolishing homes.

Addressing the people of the Nampally Assembly constituency, Owaisi alleged that both the Congress and BJP were bent upon destroying things and not building them.“Saving life is one thing but why to demolish houses?” he asked.

On Congress leaders questioning why the MIM was contesting nine Assembly seats, Owaisi recalled that the Aurangabad constituency in Maharashtra was represented by Shiv Sena for 19 years but MIM won it to end the almost two-decade domination of Shiv Sena.

“Congress had contested all 402 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Then why is it that the grand old party was able to win only one seat there?” he sought to know. Owaisi also asked what the Congress has done in Telangana to prove itself, pointing to the grand old party’s debacle in GHMC elections.

“In his election affidavit, the Congress candidate from here didn’t even mention which school he studied in and has claimed that he has no bank account, but has debt through bank loans. How can a candidate who can’t even file his affidavit properly serve the poor?” Owaisi wondered.

Plaint against home min over ‘anti-Islam’ remarks

KHAMMAM: Muslims of Khammam town lodged a complaint with 1 town police against Home Minister Mahmood Ali for his alleged anti-Islam remarks at a meeting in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Shaik Abdul Rahman, Khammam district convener for the Muslim Minority Joint Action Committee (JAC) urged the police to take action against Mahmood Ali.

According to Rahman, Mahmood Ali allegedly compared the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Hazrat Umar-e-Farooq (RaziallahuAnhu) who is revered by Muslims.

Md Javed, town president, alleged that the minister insulted the Muslims and said that he must be boycotted by the Muslim community. He also demanded an apology from Mahmood Ali and urged the police to take strict action against him.

