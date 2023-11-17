Home States Telangana

T-Hub unveils two initiatives on its 8th Foundation Day in Telangana

T-Scale, in collaboration with Factoryal, will introduce a novel growth maturity model, guiding 25 qualifying startups through a 12- month journey to achieve Series-A readiness.

New T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao

T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of its eighth Foundation Day on Thursday, T-Hub unveiled two flagship initiatives titled ‘T-Bridge’ and ‘T-Scale’. T-Bridge, the International Wing, aims to enable global market access for startups. T-Scale, in collaboration with Factoryal, will introduce a novel growth maturity model, guiding 25 qualifying startups through a 12-month journey to achieve Series-A readiness.

T-Hub has also announced groundbreaking partnerships with CARE, Carrier Global, SIDBI, FalconX, KPMG, and the Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI). These collaborations span diverse sectors, including social business acceleration, design thinking infusion, cross-border startup support, investment ecosystem fueling, and innovation in geospatial and space-tech sectors.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries and Commerce Departments of the Government of Telangana, said, “As Telangana’s startup ecosystem continues to evolve, T-Hub stands as a pivotal force, contributing significantly to the narrative of innovation and growth.

Celebrating the achievements of this vibrant landscape is a reflection of success and a testament to the collective efforts and vision that define Telangana’s journey, with T-Hub playing a central role in shaping a robust and globally competitive startup ecosystem”.

Expressing his happiness, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said, “As we celebrate eight years of innovation, T-Hub remains committed to fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship and driving transformative initiatives”.

