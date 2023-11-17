Telangana assembly polls: BSP's Dasari Usha returns from IIT to Peddapalli to serve her people

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Dasari Usha, a 27-year-old graduate from IIT Kharagpur, initially aspired to pursue a career in civil services. However, unforeseen circumstances drove her towards electoral politics. She is currently contesting on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from the Peddapalli Assembly constituency.

In an exclusive interview with Naveen Kumar Tallam of TNIE, Usha starts with a ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Phule’ before delving into her journey, the desire to uplift the underprivileged, backward classes and minorities and the commitment to serving the people until her last breath. Excerpts:

Tell us about your background.

I completed my BTech from IIT Kharagpur in 2018. Subsequently, I was preparing for the civil services. However, due to the pandemic, I had to return to my village, Khanagarthi, in Peddapalli district. In the last two years, I have been engaged in social service.

What prompted you to venture into politics?

Witnessing the struggles of my parents, who are my first heroes, played a significant role in the decision. It is their relentless hard work that inspires me every day. I was also inspired by (BSP state chief) Dr RS Praveen Kumar sir. Additionally, I am also inspired by freedom fighters, educationalists such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Bai Phule, and people who worked for the upliftment of SCs and STs like Kanshi Ram (founder of BSP) and Mayawati (current BSP chief).

Will you continue in politics if defeated?

I am committed to fighting for the people until my last breath, focusing on their upliftment and ensuring government facilities for them. In Peddapalli, inadequate hospital facilities have led to people suffering and dying from diseases like dengue and viral fevers. A few years are insufficient to bring about change; hence, I intend to continue service-based politics to bring about lasting impact.

If you win, what will you do for Peddapalli segment?

My aspiration is not for personal gain but to bring about positive changes for the people. If elected, I will prioritize fulfilling the needs of the underprivileged communities, providing job opportunities for youth, and empowering women. My fight is not to just win an election but to help empower communities that have been subjugated, discriminated against or are struggling for thousands of years.

Are you facing difficulties against seasoned politicians?

I have not even considered the challenges opponents pose. I want to empower people from different communities to be able to fight for themselves. We are creating an apparatus not to fight the political powers, but to fight the evil inside a person. During the campaign, some people have blessed me while others have handed me their hard-earned money. The response from people, including donations from Gujarat and Maharashtra, shows how my message has resonated with people.

