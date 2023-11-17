Telangana Assembly polls: Parties expect photo-finish in 26 key segments

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just 14 days left for polling, the two main contenders for power in Telangana — the BRS and the Congress — are readying for a fierce battle in 26 Assembly constituencies as they expect a photo-finish.According to insiders, both parties are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and changing their battle strategy to accommodate unforeseen changes.

Internal surveys conducted by both parties indicate that the competition in these 26 Assembly constituencies is neck and neck. “Both the Congress and BRS realize that the key to power and securing a majority lies in these 26 seats as the race is that close,” a veteran politician said.

According to the internal surveys, three seats in the erstwhile Medak district, two in Adilabad, four in Warangal, four in Mahbubnagar, four in Nalgonda, two in Khammam, two in Karimnagar, two in Rangareddy and three in Nizamabad are expected to be closely contested.

Both the Congress and the BRS are intensifying their election and poll management plans, aiming to reach every voter and impress upon him or her the need to vote for their party. The party workers are presenting their manifesto to the voters and promising better days ahead.

The parties are eyeing an average of 1.5 lakh votes in each Assembly segment. Candidates are preparing to invest significant funds in their campaigns and poll management leaving no stone unturned to secure victory. Strategies include offering money, distributing gifts or other incentives to sway voters. The parties are optimistic that achieving this target will result in a favourable 60% to 70% vote share.

To maximise polling in these 26 segments, the parties are focusing on the last-minute push for votes. Insiders say that a broad consensus has emerged following discussions within the parties on a budget for these 26 segments in the last three days, particularly November 28 and 29, before the votes are cast. This budget ranges from `15 crore to `25 crore, the insiders say.

