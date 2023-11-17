Telangana CM did family rule for 10 years, neglected poor: BJP state president

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy participated in a bike rally in support of the party’s Secunderabad candidate, Mekala Sarangapani, on Thursday. It began from Manikeshwari Nagar and continued till Addagutta via Warasiguda and Tarnaka.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing family rule for 10 years, and urged people to vote against him in the polls. He alleged that KCR acquired thousands of acres of land and built farmhouses for his family and neglected houses for the poor.

Stating that fiction is being presented as facts, he claimed that not a single ration card was given in the last 10 years. He said BRS leaders try to deceive people with false promises during campaigns and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP.

KCR capitalised on youths’ sacrifice: Laxman

HYDERABAD: Asserting that unemployed youth would decide the future of Telangana, as they did during the statehood struggle, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said parents should not vote for BRS.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he claimed there are more than 3 lakh job vacancies in the entire state. “There are 50 lakh to 60 lakh unemployed youth in the state. The government has displayed apathy by not issuing a single Group 1 notification,” Laxman alleged.

“The TSPSC exams have been postponed 18 times and children are committing suicide in anguish,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. Stating that 1,200 unemployed people became martyrs in the statehood movement, he said that KCR has cheated the unemployed youth in Telangana, which was formed on the foundation of their sacrifices.

Citing the suicide of Pravalika, he said the student was defamed after her death. Twenty-five lakh people have registered their names in TSPSC and are looking for jobs, Laxman added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

