Congress copied BRS promises: Telangana Finance Minister Harish on Congress manifesto

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing the Congress manifesto, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that it was not a 42-page manifesto, but a ‘420-manifesto’. Addressing Divyangula Atmiya Sammelan at Pragnyapur in Gajwel Assembly segment on Friday, the finance minister alleged that most of the schemes in the Congress manifesto were copied from the BRS.

The Congress copied Dharani and changed its name as Bhumatha, Kalyana Lakshmi was changed as ‘Indiramma’, Harish Rao alleged. The implementation of certain other assurances given in the manifesto were highly impossible to implement, Harish Rao said. He pointed out that the Congress failed to implement its assurances in Karnataka.

The Finance Minister asked why the Congress failed to implement the assurances given in the Telangana manifesto in other states ruled by the Congress. The Congress even copied sheep distribution scheme, he alleged. Harish Rao later addressed a roadshow in Dubbak.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao cautioned that Hyderabad would witness curfews, if Congress is voted to power. He said that city was peaceful and several IT giants established their second office in Hyderabad.

Addressing a roadshow in Jubilee Hills, Rama Rao said that he was a fan of Jubilee Hills Congress MLA candidate and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. “When Azharuddin came to your area, play cricket with him. But, vote for BRS, Rama Rao appealed to voters.

He added that Azharuddin was a good cricketer but not a good politician. MLA and BRS candidate Maganti Gopinath was a good politician and deliver what the people want. He said that Azhar had never been in public and had no knowledge about the Jubilee Hills constituency. Stating that BRS will never bend in front of Delhi leaders, KTR said, “We will do secular politics as long as we live. What BRS could deliver in six and a half years, Congress couldn’t in six decades,” he said.

