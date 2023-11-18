Congress hopes trend of ‘govt change every 10 years’ continues in Telangana too

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tradition of power shifting every 10 years in undivided Andhra Pradesh is now a point of discussion in political circles as voting day draws near in Telangana. The Congress, which had a 10-year stint from 2004 to 2014, is hoping fervently that this tradition continues to be in effect in Telangana too and it ends the two-term rule of the BRS.

The Congress, under the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, secured a resounding victory in 2004 with 229 seats in undivided AP in alliance with UPA partners, forming the government with 185 seats of its own. The party, however, clinched 48 Assembly constituencies in Telangana region.

In 2009, contesting alone, the Congress won 49 seats in the Telangana region, while forming the government in undivided AP with a total of 156 seats. The current discourse in political circles centers around two questions: Firstly, can the Congress replicate its 2004 performance in Telangana, and secondly, how will the party regain the seats it lost since 2004?

The Congress leaders are quite optimistic, expecting a groundswell of support similar to what YSR got from the public. They expect key communities like BC, OC, SC, ST, and minorities, to back the party overwhelmingly. However, the challenge lies in crossing the magic figure of 60 seats to secure a majority in the upcoming elections.

Eager for change

The Congress leaders are also wary of the evolving dynamics, with the BRS replacing the TDP as the primary regional party in Telangana. This suggests fierce competition between the BRS and the Congress, while the BJP, despite the hype and hoopla it created in the run-up to the byelections, is expected to maintain its performance in previous elections.

Aware of this, Congress is strategically focusing on gaining support from the Reddy community, minorities, SCs, STs, and a significant chunk of BCs. The party aims to win over 70 seats. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy expresses confidence, saying that the people of Telangana are receptive to the Congress and are eager for a change of government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The tradition of power shifting every 10 years in undivided Andhra Pradesh is now a point of discussion in political circles as voting day draws near in Telangana. The Congress, which had a 10-year stint from 2004 to 2014, is hoping fervently that this tradition continues to be in effect in Telangana too and it ends the two-term rule of the BRS. The Congress, under the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, secured a resounding victory in 2004 with 229 seats in undivided AP in alliance with UPA partners, forming the government with 185 seats of its own. The party, however, clinched 48 Assembly constituencies in Telangana region. In 2009, contesting alone, the Congress won 49 seats in the Telangana region, while forming the government in undivided AP with a total of 156 seats. The current discourse in political circles centers around two questions: Firstly, can the Congress replicate its 2004 performance in Telangana, and secondly, how will the party regain the seats it lost since 2004?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress leaders are quite optimistic, expecting a groundswell of support similar to what YSR got from the public. They expect key communities like BC, OC, SC, ST, and minorities, to back the party overwhelmingly. However, the challenge lies in crossing the magic figure of 60 seats to secure a majority in the upcoming elections. Eager for change The Congress leaders are also wary of the evolving dynamics, with the BRS replacing the TDP as the primary regional party in Telangana. This suggests fierce competition between the BRS and the Congress, while the BJP, despite the hype and hoopla it created in the run-up to the byelections, is expected to maintain its performance in previous elections. Aware of this, Congress is strategically focusing on gaining support from the Reddy community, minorities, SCs, STs, and a significant chunk of BCs. The party aims to win over 70 seats. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy expresses confidence, saying that the people of Telangana are receptive to the Congress and are eager for a change of government. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp