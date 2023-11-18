Home States Telangana

Crunchy deets: Gambling clubs, the new BRS ammo

The Congress might be in the midst of a fierce electoral battle with the BRS. But despite their busy schedules, the party’s leaders are not forgetting to plan for the future.

Gambling clubs. Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

The top leaders of the ruling party have been repeatedly targeting the TPCC chief over his remark on the three-hour power supply for farmers and also criticizing the Congress stance on Dharani. Now, they have found new ammunition. There is a Congress leader, who used to run a famous gambling club in Hyderabad, currently contesting from north Telangana.

The BRS leaders are naturally making use of this to allege that the grand old party will reopen the ‘pekata clubs’ — banned by Chief Minister KCR in 2014 — if it comes back to power. Now, women outnumber men in many segments in the State and pink party leaders believe this claim will resonate with them.

The best-laid plans of mice and Congress leaders…

The Congress might be in the midst of a fierce electoral battle with the BRS. But despite their busy schedules, the party’s leaders are not forgetting to plan for the future. Many of them already have their eyes on the CM post and guess what, some of them have decided their portfolios as well. The irony is that the Congress leaders undertook a similar exercise before the 2018 Assembly elections.

