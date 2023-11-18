Electrician among four held in minor girl rape case in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Golconda police on Friday apprehended a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl at a hotel and his friend along with two others for abetting the crime. According to the police, the prime accused, Syed Abdul Nadeem, 23, an electrician, and his friend Nazeeruddin, 20, a bike mechanic, picked up the 15-year-old minor girl on November 14.

They took her to Flagship, a Oyo listed hotel, in Narsingi. When the receptionist, John Singh, informed the hotel owner, Muntha Vijay, about the accused who came with the minor girl, asking for a room, the latter did not object. Vijay told John Singh to provide a room to the accused out of greed for profit, the police said.

Nadeem raped the girl in the hotel room that night. Golconda police received a complaint from her mother the same day that her daughter left home without informing her. The next day, she saw Nadeem dropping her daughter at her home and lodged another complaint with the police alleging that Nadeem raped her minor daughter.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Nadeem under the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested him. The police also arrested Nadeem’s friend Nazeerudding for helping the forming in committing the crime and hotel receptionist John Singh for allotting a room to the accused without verifying ID proof.

Hotel owner Vijay was also arrested for instructing the receptionist to allot a room to the accused. While Nadeem and Nazeerudding were arrested on the day the complaint was lodged, the hotel owner and receptionist were taken into custody a couple of days later.

