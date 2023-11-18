Home States Telangana

Ex-MP YV Subba Reddy had a role in land scam: CBI to Telangana High Court

The CBI elaborated on how companies like Indu Projects, Soma, and Unity Pvt Ltd were allegedly excluded from the housing project at Gachibowli, while Subba Reddy was reportedly included.

Published: 18th November 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Telangana High Court on Friday that YV Subba Reddy, former MP and a relative of the late Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, was purportedly part of a conspiracy devised by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates.

The alleged scheme aimed to acquire valuable land parcels across various parts of undivided Andhra Pradesh, masquerading as housing projects under the banner of M/s Indu Projects Pvt Ltd. After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has reserved judgment on the matter.

The CBI counsel presented documentary evidence to the court, asserting that the contract for constructing low and medium-income group housing, as well as villas in Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and Nagole, was awarded to Indu Projects by the Andhra Pradesh Housing Board during the tenure of Rajashekar Reddy.

The CBI elaborated on how companies like Indu Projects, Soma, and Unity Pvt Ltd were allegedly excluded from the housing project at Gachibowli, while Subba Reddy was reportedly included. The CBI argued that the project allocation was overseen by Rajashekar Reddy since the project’s inception.

These arguments were presented during the hearing of the petition filed by Subba Reddy, who sought to quash his name from the FIR registered by the CBI. According to the CBI counsel, Subba Reddy’s entry into the housing project was allegedly through the “back door,” with a claimed criminal intent. It was asserted that Subba Reddy invested a nominal amount of Rs 11 lakh to become a 50% shareholder in the 4.23-acre high-cost housing project at Gachibowli.

The CBI contended that Subba Reddy did not meet the contract’s prerequisite, which required the bidder to have completed works worth Rs 100 crore in the construction field. The CBI further claimed that this information was not disclosed to the Andhra Pradesh Housing Board. In response, Subba Reddy’s counsel argued that there was no evidence of illegal gratification or a demand for consideration. The CBI had registered the case against Subba Reddy under Section 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which Subba Reddy’s legal team contended was not applicable to him.

The crux of the matter
The alleged scheme aimed to acquire valuable land parcels across various parts of undivided Andhra Pradesh, masquerading as housing projects under the banner of M/s Indu Projects Pvt Ltd

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Bureau of Investigation Telangana High Court YV Subba Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp