Mallana Sagar oustees contest against Telangana CM 

SIDDIPET: As many as 44 candidates are contesting from the Gajwel constituency where Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also a contestant. Of the 44 candidates, nine are from the Siddipet district. Among them are the oustees of Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma projects, those affected by the discrepancies that cropped up after the implementation of the Dharani portal, and unemployed individuals.

Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma reservoir oustees have been frequenting the authorities for a long time to get the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package from the government. When KCR launched the Mallanna Sagar project, he ordered officials to pay compensation for the oustees, even if it means to cost the government over Rs 100 crore.

However, the oustees complain that most of the problems remain unresolved. Indra Reddy from Pamulaparthi village in Gajwel constituency is in the poll race. Speaking to TNIE, he said that he filed his nomination on behalf of the National Nava Kranti Party with the intention of encouraging youth to enter politics.

M Krishna, an oustee of Konda Pochamma reservoir, said that the government had promised an R&R package of Rs 5 lakh and 250 yards of land to those who are 18 years old and above, at the time of vacating their villages, to construct a house.

He complained not a single person from the four submerging villages secured a job. To attract the attention of the government, I filed my nomination papers, he added and said the symbol of a flower bouquet was allotted to him. Oustees say that they are not contesting from Gajwel to win but they have come to Gajwel to inform the outside world about the seriousness of their problem. Although 45 people have filed nominations from Gajwel, symbolically, only five people have decided to be in the contest.

Tribal actor in poll race to seek recognition for Lambadi language

SANGAREDDY: A tribal youth, Kiran Rathod, who works as an actor, is running as an independent candidate from the Gajwel constituency with an aim to gain recognition for his tribal language – Lambadi. Hailing from Zaheerabad mandal of Sangareddy district, Expressing his motivation for entering politics, Kiran highlighted the lack of recognition for the Lambadi language, which, unlike languages in many states, is not officially recognized.

He said that the language goes by different names in various states, such as Lambadi in Telangana, Lamani in Karnataka, Sugali in Andhra Pradesh, Bajigar in Punjab, and Banjara in Uttar Pradesh. Kiran aims to secure recognition for his mother tongue and advocate for its inclusion in Schedule 8, which deals with official languages. He aims to establish a script for the language.

KCR promises 24x7 drinking water

KARIMNAGAR: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that very soon, the government would supply drinking water 24x7 across the state. Addressing an election meeting at Karimnagar, KCR said that drinking water was successfully being supplied 24x7 at certain places on experimental basis across Telangana and work is on to extend this across the state soon.

KCR also criticised the Congress proposal to scrap Dharani portal, reminding people that the grand old party talked about the “Bhu Bharathi” scheme some 30 years ago, but nothing happened.

KCR targets Cong again

Congress merged Telangana with AP against the wishes of the people before conceding stateh-ood, says KCR

