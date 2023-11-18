Telangana Assembly polls: Khairatabad electors want solution for traffic woes 

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangeeta Varma, a resident of Road no. 56 in Jubilee Hills for the last 40 years, has witnessed the galloping growth of the area. She refers to herself as one of the oldest residents in the colony.

“Unfortunately, several commercial establishments, including pubs, have come up. This has increased the vehicular movement in our colony and has disturbed the peace that prevailed earlier. This is a change we have seen in the past six or seven years,” she says.

The Khairatabad Assembly constituency spans plush pincodes like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills to the modest neighbourhoods of BS Maqta and MS Maqta. According to residents of Jubilee Hills, the diversion of traffic from different parts of the city into internal roads has resulted in increased air and noise pollution. “Some of us have constantly been having headaches and even breathing problems,” says Varma.

Electors of the constituency allege inaction on the part of the authorities. According to Harish Daga, a resident of Himayatnagar, most of the traffic signals are defunct and no road-widening works have been carried out. He cites the example of the ‘punishing signal’ - where drivers who honk incessantly have to wait at the signal for longer - which was announced by MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for the Khairatabad junction.

“What I can see today is just four yellow-coloured poles and they have not been implemented.

Residents residing near the Raj Bhavan road complain of waterlogging, especially during the rainy season, and students studying in the nearby Government High School – Raj Bhavan face difficulties because of it. On the other side of the spectrum, BS Maqta and MS Maqta are crying for basic facilities like streetlights and toilets."

Abdul Aarif Ahmed, a resident of BS Maqta, wants common garbage pollution in the area and garbage collection rates to be fixed. “During monsoons, waterlogging is common on the roads. Once they win, no MLA bothers to monitor the issue,” says Ahmed. He also points out that while there are public toilets in Punjagutta and on Greenlands Road, it would be helpful to have them near BS Maqta as well. “This will be especially helpful for ladies,” he adds.

While the incumbent BRS candidate Danam Nagender is eyeing another win, the BJP is fielding Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, who won from the constituency in 2014. P Vijaya Reddy, daughter of the late P Janardhan Reddy (PJR), is also in the fray from the Congress party. Vijaya Reddy alleged that after the demise of her father, who represented the constituency for five terms, the Khairatabad constituency was not attended to.

“Being a female MLA, I will first address all the issues faced by the women in the constituency, implement especially their skill development and financial security” she says. She says that she will ensure that the six guarantees given by the Congress party will reach every door. “As PJR’s daughter, I will be available for the people,” she adds. Despite multiple attempts, Danam Nagender and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy remained unavailable for comment.

