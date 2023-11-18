Telangana couple, who lost their jobs recently, along with 4-year-old daughter die by suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an apparent suicide pact, three members of a family were found dead in their house in Warasiguda here on Friday. The victims included the couple’s four-year-old daughter. The police suspect financial problems as the motive.

The couple lost their jobs recently. According to inspector P Shankar, the deceased were Sai Krishna, 35, and Chitralekha, 30, and their four-year-old daughter. “They died by hanging. We have registered a case of death occurring under unnatural circumstances. The bodies have been moved to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.” Sai Krishna worked as a bike taxi and delivery man. His wife Chitralekha worked at the ticket counter at Birla Planetarium.

She recently lost her job. Her last working day was October 21. It is suspected that the couple might have killed their daughter first and later hanged themselves. The inspector added: “There was no suicide note at the spot but it was written on the wall in the house that she lost her job because of a fraud and those responsible for it were one Naveen and a few others at her workplace. We are yet to investigate the claim.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In an apparent suicide pact, three members of a family were found dead in their house in Warasiguda here on Friday. The victims included the couple’s four-year-old daughter. The police suspect financial problems as the motive. The couple lost their jobs recently. According to inspector P Shankar, the deceased were Sai Krishna, 35, and Chitralekha, 30, and their four-year-old daughter. “They died by hanging. We have registered a case of death occurring under unnatural circumstances. The bodies have been moved to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.” Sai Krishna worked as a bike taxi and delivery man. His wife Chitralekha worked at the ticket counter at Birla Planetarium. She recently lost her job. Her last working day was October 21. It is suspected that the couple might have killed their daughter first and later hanged themselves. The inspector added: “There was no suicide note at the spot but it was written on the wall in the house that she lost her job because of a fraud and those responsible for it were one Naveen and a few others at her workplace. We are yet to investigate the claim.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp