We’ve left 110 segments for you, go and fight: AIMIM chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Congress leaders’ criticism against him for not fielding a candidate from Goshamahal Assembly constituency, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party has taken the decision consciously because it does not want the RSS to be successful in its agenda.

Addressing a meeting in the Nampally constituency on Friday as part of his election campaign, Owaisi questioned the Congress what its Goshamahal candidate could achieve by receiving 22 per cent vote share in the 2018 Assembly elections and said it helped BJP MLA Raja Singh win the polls by a margin of 17,000 votes.

“You make a deal and field your candidates and then blame MIM saying why we are not fielding candidates. We are contesting in nine constituencies but they are still complaining. We have left 110 Assembly constituencies for you. Go and fight,” he told the Congress leaders.

Thwarting fascist forces

“MIM has not fielded a candidate even in Nizamabad where Muslims constitute 44% of the voters because we don’t want to split votes and help the BJP win the seat,” Owaisi said.

“Will I ask for your permission and field our candidates? In the best interests of the people and to prevent fascist forces, whatever decision we need to take, we will take,” the AIMIM chief asserted.

