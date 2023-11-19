Election Commission orders 4,368 additional EVMs for Telangana Assembly polls

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its preparation for the Assembly polls on November 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made arrangements to procure an additional 4,368 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Hyderabad district.

The ECI had initially sanctioned 4,978 EVMs, but a higher-than-expected number of candidates vying for victory in the 15 Assembly constituencies necessitated the extra 4,368 units. Accordingly, the total number of EVMs used in Hyderabad district would be 9,346, an increase of 125%.

Nampally Assembly constituency will require three balloting units per polling station due to the presence of more than 32 candidates, while 11 constituencies require two units as more than 16 candidates are in the fray in these segments.

Three constituencies require only one balloting unit as they have fewer than 16 candidates contesting. The total number of polling stations, including auxiliary stations, in Hyderabad district stands at 4,119. A total of 312 candidates are contesting for the 15 Assembly constituencies in the district. Nampally has the highest number of candidates at 34, followed by Musheerabad (31) and Malakpet (27).

The BUs are being procured from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). Approximately 2,925 units have already been received, with the remaining 1,430 units expected to be delivered shortly. The first-level checking of the newly procured EVMs is underway.

CEO okays star campaigners for 12 parties

HYDERABAD: The BJP, Congress and BSP are set to have highest number of star campaigners with 40 each followed by BRS (39) and JSP (8) for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

The Chief Electoral Officer has approved the request of star campaigners belonging to 12 political parties and sent the list to the District Election Officers.

The other parties whose star campaigner have been approved are CPM (36), Pragathisheel Samaj Party (15), Bahujan Mukthi Party (11), Lok Tantrik Janata Party (20), Lok Janashakthi Party (20), Bahujan Bharat Party (12) and National Youth Party (12).

