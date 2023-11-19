Home States Telangana

Last-minute alignment to woo voters

The former has also managed to bring a corporator from Kaikondaigudem, Kusumanchi mandal, among others, into the party fold.

Published: 19th November 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections. (Photo |

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM :  Amidst intense competition between the BRS and the Congress in the Khammam, Palair and Kothagudem assembly constituencies, candidates are strategically aligning themselves with influential leaders to sway the voters in their favour.

With a victory being the only acceptable outcome for leaders, crores of rupees have exchanged hands in the last 20 days as candidates are sparing no expense, said sources. In the Khammam constituency, K Giri from the CPM joined the BRS, while deputy mayor Fathima Johara and her husband switched to the Congress from the pink party.

Additionally, more than seven corporators have moved from the BRS to the Congress in the segment. In the Palair constituency, key leaders Guvvalagudem sarpanch Venguri Venkateswarlu and Andhra Bank director R Kishan joined the Congress from the BRS.

The former has also managed to bring a corporator from Kaikondaigudem, Kusumanchi mandal, among others, into the party fold.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Congress Khammam Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp