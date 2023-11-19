Last-minute alignment to woo voters

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM : Amidst intense competition between the BRS and the Congress in the Khammam, Palair and Kothagudem assembly constituencies, candidates are strategically aligning themselves with influential leaders to sway the voters in their favour.

With a victory being the only acceptable outcome for leaders, crores of rupees have exchanged hands in the last 20 days as candidates are sparing no expense, said sources. In the Khammam constituency, K Giri from the CPM joined the BRS, while deputy mayor Fathima Johara and her husband switched to the Congress from the pink party.

Additionally, more than seven corporators have moved from the BRS to the Congress in the segment. In the Palair constituency, key leaders Guvvalagudem sarpanch Venguri Venkateswarlu and Andhra Bank director R Kishan joined the Congress from the BRS.

The former has also managed to bring a corporator from Kaikondaigudem, Kusumanchi mandal, among others, into the party fold.

