Nizamabad Urban: A melting pot of social diversity and political dynamics

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency, a microcosm of India, is a vibrant tapestry of diverse communities and economic activities. Renowned for trade and commerce, the constituency hosts people from various parts of the country.

The Nizamabad Agricultural Market Yard, a focal point for turmeric trade, is emblematic of the region’s economic significance. Beedi-making thrives in the old town, providing sustenance for many households, while agricultural and construction labourers contribute to the local workforce.

Boasting prominent hospitals, Nizamabad is gradually embracing the IT sector, as seen by the recent establishment of an IT hub by the government. The constituency, once known simply as Nizamabad, is now known as Nizamabad Urban after delimitation in 2009.

The constituency was earlier represented by the veteran politician D Srinivas, who served twice as PCC president in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Muslims, Munnuru Kapus and Padmashalis are key communities in the segment and influence the election results.

In the last municipal elections, the BJP won 28 divisions, AIMIM 19, BRS 11 and Congress 2. Following this, the BRS and MIM joined forces in the corporation and the pink party candidate was elected the mayor.

V Prabhakar, a Telangana activist and farmer leader, expressed concerns about the burgeoning real estate business in Nizamabad and attempts to link it to development. “Though the old collector’s office was in good condition, a new one was built. There was no need for pulling down the old office but they did. This is purely real-estate business,” he said.

Incumbent MLA B Ganesh Gupta is called “Mr Development”. He hails from a business background and is seeking re-election. His main rival is Md Ali Shabbir Ali, a Congress stalwart with deep-rooted connections in Nizamabad with a wealth of political experience.

BJP candidate Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta is a prominent businessman and self-proclaimed Hindu nationalist. This will be Gupta’s second attempt to win the Nizamabad Urban seat.

As the election campaign hits fever pitch, the candidates spoke to TNIE about their vision for the segment.

Ganesh Gupta says that he has completed all the development works in Nizamabad but admits that more needs to be done as development is a continuous process.

“I am confident of victory as development is my poll plank. The underground drainage, information technology hub and road development are my achievements,” the BRS candidate says.

Shabbir Ali exudes confidence that the six guarantees announced by the Congress would help him navigate through the choppy waters of the election. The party’s Telangana manifesto, Congress ideology, the corrupt deeds of the BRS government, and that of the local MLA will make the voters prefer him, he says.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Suryanarayana Gupta says Hindu voters will vote for him. “In the entire state, Nizamabad occupies the top position in corruption. Though I challenged the MLA to come to a debate, he chickened out. The underground drainage project is a dud,” claims the BJP candidate.

Suryanarayana Gupta says he has been urging voters not to back Shabbir Ali as he hails from Kamareddy and Ganesh Gupta as he is from Malkoor.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Ali is relying on the Congress manifesto and the party’s six guarantees and expressed confidence in his ability to overcome the challenge from his rivals.

Satisfied with decision of high command: Shabbir

While shifting out of one’s preferred constituency can worry anyone, veteran leader Md Ali Shabbir, who is contesting from Nizamabad Urban instead of Kamareddy on a Congress ticket, is satisfied with the high command’s decision. In an interview with TNIE’s MVK Sastry, the senior Congress leader hits out at the BJP and BRS and feels the grand old party would be elected to power in the state. Excerpts:

Why did you shift to Nizamabad Urban segment from Kamareddy?

It was a strategic decision by the party leadership. Contesting from the Nizamabad Urban segment was directed by the higher-ups, taking into consideration factors such as the significant Muslim minority population in the constituency.

For the past two years, your focus has been on Kamareddy. Earlier, you were seen as being close to Hindus. Are you now seen as a community leader by Muslims?

There was a misconception in some quarters about my association with the Muslim community. However, perceptions have changed, and there are no objections. Muslims are moving beyond religious considerations and are supportive.

How do you plan to win support of Muslim voters?

We have a cadre in minority-dominated areas. We are actively reaching out to every household, explaining the significance of the elections, and seeking support for Congress. Personally, I have a track record of contributing to Muslim reservations and developmental projects in Nizamabad. I am a leader for everyone.

The constituency, once known simply as Nizamabad, is now known as Nizamabad Urban after delimitation in 2009. The constituency was earlier represented by the veteran politician D Srinivas, who served twice as PCC president in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Muslims, Munnuru Kapus and Padmashalis are key communities in the segment and influence the election results. In the last municipal elections, the BJP won 28 divisions, AIMIM 19, BRS 11 and Congress 2. Following this, the BRS and MIM joined forces in the corporation and the pink party candidate was elected the mayor. V Prabhakar, a Telangana activist and farmer leader, expressed concerns about the burgeoning real estate business in Nizamabad and attempts to link it to development. "Though the old collector's office was in good condition, a new one was built. There was no need for pulling down the old office but they did. 