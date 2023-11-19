Suryapet has seen rapid development after formation of Telangana state

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

SURYAPET: Though Suryapet is the only major town on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway, it had lagged behind in terms of development till the formation of the Telangana state in 2014.

Prior to 2014, there used to be no peace in some villages in the Suryapet constituency but not anymore.

The face of Suryapet has changed after development works began in 2020.

It was when the government released Rs 600 crore ahead of the chief minister’s visit to the town. The authorities spent Rs 71.83 crore on laying of internal roads from the national highway in the town. Similarly, greenery was given importance on road dividers.

As part of Saddula Cheruvu’s beautification, its bund has been widened and facilities have been developed for jogging, along with food courts, playing arenas for children, and boating facility for adults.

An integrated market has been developed at a cost of Rs 7.02 crore. The government spent a whopping Rs 485 crore on the construction of a medical college and hostels.

Apart from the construction of underground drainage system, a sewerage treatment plant (STP) has been set up at a cost of Rs 81.64 crore and a collectorate building has been built at a cost of Rs 47 crore in Suryapet municipality.

Suryapet sewerage treatment plant

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated an IT tower before the election notification. Already about 10 companies have set up their units there, providing employment to 300 local youths.

The vaikuntadamam (crematorium) in Suryapet has become a shooting spot for movies and an idol of Lord Shiva has become the icon of the town. At various junctions in the town in the evening, people gather with their children and enjoy taking pictures.

A resident, B Sarath, said Suryapet has become a beautiful town after the formation of the district. Another resident, Veeraiah, said that the vaikuntadamam is like a park and a spiritual centre. Showering praise on the government for the development, Veeraiah goes on to say that the idol of Lord Shiva installed in the town has a spiritual aura about it. Many people take selfies at this statue, he gushes.

K Vanajakshi, a housewife, said that the drinking water problem no longer haunts the people. After Jagadish Reddy won as MLA, treatment plants have been set up to purify the water before it is supplied.

