Taste of Saffron: KCR won’t be Telangana CM after December 3, says Bandi

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Assuring all-round development of the Mudhole Assembly constituency, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said the saffron party will change the name of Bhainsa to ‘Maisa’ if elected to power.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhainsa as part of the campaign for BJP candidate Rama Rao Patel, Sanjay criticized Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of focusing only on the campaign without highlighting the impact of implemented schemes. He accused KCR of criticizing the BJP and the Narendra Modi-led Union government to score brownie points with the voters. “After December 3, KCR will no longer be the chief minister,” the MP predicted.

Speaking about the Telangana movement, Sanjay acknowledged the sacrifices made by 1,400 people. Later, he condemned the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bhainsa, alleging 40 youths were imprisoned unjustly.

He highlighted the use of third-degree methods in prison resulting in scars, and expressed concern over the invocation of the PDA. “The ‘Naya Razakar’ government must be defeated,” Sanjay said.

In terms of developmental initiatives, Sanjay proposed measures such as connecting Nanded in Maharashtra to Bhainsa via Mancherial through the Nirmal railway line. He also advocated for the extension of the national highway from Hyderabad to Bhainsa, passing through Bodhan and Basara. Responding to the people’s appeals, Sanjay committed to taking measures to enhance the connectivity and economic prospects of the region.

Ministers are slaves to KCR, says Eatala

SURYAPET: Campaigning in Lakdaram village of Kondapaka Mandal, BJP candidate for the Gajwel seat Eatala Rajender said that Finance Minister T Harish Rao lacks the freedom to make any decision in the BRS on his own.

“Harish Rao is levelling allegations against me. Let him say as a finance minister if he can make any decisions independently? I too worked as finance minister, but KCR did not allow me to function on my own,” Rajender said.

No minister, including Harish Rao, has the authority to make decisions in his or her respective departments without the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

The former minister said that the failure to build 2BHK houses for the poor despite 10 years of the BRS being in power is proof of the lack of development in Gajwel. He questioned the BRS promise of financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of houses, saying that it was “too little, too late”.

“Though he is the local MLA and the chief minister, KCR has failed to resolve the problems faced by the people of Gajwel,” Rajender claimed.

He reminded the voters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that the BJP will make a BC leader the chief minister if it comes to power in the state. He questioned why the BRS does not make a similar promise. Quoting the chief minister as saying that “giving grass to donkeys and then milking cows is useless”, he said that by voting for the BRS and expecting development, the people will get nothing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: Assuring all-round development of the Mudhole Assembly constituency, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Saturday said the saffron party will change the name of Bhainsa to ‘Maisa’ if elected to power. Addressing a public meeting in Bhainsa as part of the campaign for BJP candidate Rama Rao Patel, Sanjay criticized Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of focusing only on the campaign without highlighting the impact of implemented schemes. He accused KCR of criticizing the BJP and the Narendra Modi-led Union government to score brownie points with the voters. “After December 3, KCR will no longer be the chief minister,” the MP predicted. Speaking about the Telangana movement, Sanjay acknowledged the sacrifices made by 1,400 people. Later, he condemned the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bhainsa, alleging 40 youths were imprisoned unjustly. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He highlighted the use of third-degree methods in prison resulting in scars, and expressed concern over the invocation of the PDA. “The ‘Naya Razakar’ government must be defeated,” Sanjay said. In terms of developmental initiatives, Sanjay proposed measures such as connecting Nanded in Maharashtra to Bhainsa via Mancherial through the Nirmal railway line. He also advocated for the extension of the national highway from Hyderabad to Bhainsa, passing through Bodhan and Basara. Responding to the people’s appeals, Sanjay committed to taking measures to enhance the connectivity and economic prospects of the region. Ministers are slaves to KCR, says Eatala SURYAPET: Campaigning in Lakdaram village of Kondapaka Mandal, BJP candidate for the Gajwel seat Eatala Rajender said that Finance Minister T Harish Rao lacks the freedom to make any decision in the BRS on his own. “Harish Rao is levelling allegations against me. Let him say as a finance minister if he can make any decisions independently? I too worked as finance minister, but KCR did not allow me to function on my own,” Rajender said. No minister, including Harish Rao, has the authority to make decisions in his or her respective departments without the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said. The former minister said that the failure to build 2BHK houses for the poor despite 10 years of the BRS being in power is proof of the lack of development in Gajwel. He questioned the BRS promise of financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of houses, saying that it was “too little, too late”. “Though he is the local MLA and the chief minister, KCR has failed to resolve the problems faced by the people of Gajwel,” Rajender claimed. He reminded the voters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise that the BJP will make a BC leader the chief minister if it comes to power in the state. He questioned why the BRS does not make a similar promise. Quoting the chief minister as saying that “giving grass to donkeys and then milking cows is useless”, he said that by voting for the BRS and expecting development, the people will get nothing. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp