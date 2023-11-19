Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly polls: Wary candidates keep tabs on their own

Similarly in the Congress, BC leader Ramanjaneyulu  Goud is sore over the party not allotting him the ticket though the BC population is quite high in the constituency.

Published: 19th November 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

election, polls, bypoll

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: While contestants and political parties in the fray commission survey to know their prospects, candidates in the Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency are now ordering surveys to find out the dangers that lurk within their own party. 

Both BRS and Congress candidates seem to have lost faith in their own followers and are keen to know whether their loyalties have shifted to their rivals in their own party or to other parties. 

BRS candidate Pailla Shekhar Reddy and ZP chairman A Sandeep Reddy have serious differences despite the party State leadership warning them to bury the hatchet. 

Shekhar Reddy hired an agency to find out what his rival in the BRS was doing and which party he was working for. The survey has been going on in various mandals and municipalities in the constituency for the last four days.

Similarly in the Congress, BC leader Ramanjaneyulu  Goud is sore over the party not allotting him the ticket though the BC population is quite high in the constituency.

The party’s official candidate K Anil Kumar Reddy, who suspected that Ramanjaneyulu Goud might be harming his interests, has asked his friends and followers to keep tabs on his intraparty rival. As both candidates of the BRS and the Congress are unable to set their houses in order, the voters seem to be unhappy. If they continue to be bogged down by in-house squabbles, BJP candidate Gudur Narayana Reddy might just have the last laugh. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency surveys

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp