Telangana Assembly polls: Wary candidates keep tabs on their own

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: While contestants and political parties in the fray commission survey to know their prospects, candidates in the Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency are now ordering surveys to find out the dangers that lurk within their own party.

Both BRS and Congress candidates seem to have lost faith in their own followers and are keen to know whether their loyalties have shifted to their rivals in their own party or to other parties.

BRS candidate Pailla Shekhar Reddy and ZP chairman A Sandeep Reddy have serious differences despite the party State leadership warning them to bury the hatchet.

Shekhar Reddy hired an agency to find out what his rival in the BRS was doing and which party he was working for. The survey has been going on in various mandals and municipalities in the constituency for the last four days.

Similarly in the Congress, BC leader Ramanjaneyulu Goud is sore over the party not allotting him the ticket though the BC population is quite high in the constituency.

The party’s official candidate K Anil Kumar Reddy, who suspected that Ramanjaneyulu Goud might be harming his interests, has asked his friends and followers to keep tabs on his intraparty rival. As both candidates of the BRS and the Congress are unable to set their houses in order, the voters seem to be unhappy. If they continue to be bogged down by in-house squabbles, BJP candidate Gudur Narayana Reddy might just have the last laugh.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: While contestants and political parties in the fray commission survey to know their prospects, candidates in the Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency are now ordering surveys to find out the dangers that lurk within their own party. Both BRS and Congress candidates seem to have lost faith in their own followers and are keen to know whether their loyalties have shifted to their rivals in their own party or to other parties. BRS candidate Pailla Shekhar Reddy and ZP chairman A Sandeep Reddy have serious differences despite the party State leadership warning them to bury the hatchet. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shekhar Reddy hired an agency to find out what his rival in the BRS was doing and which party he was working for. The survey has been going on in various mandals and municipalities in the constituency for the last four days. Similarly in the Congress, BC leader Ramanjaneyulu Goud is sore over the party not allotting him the ticket though the BC population is quite high in the constituency. The party’s official candidate K Anil Kumar Reddy, who suspected that Ramanjaneyulu Goud might be harming his interests, has asked his friends and followers to keep tabs on his intraparty rival. As both candidates of the BRS and the Congress are unable to set their houses in order, the voters seem to be unhappy. If they continue to be bogged down by in-house squabbles, BJP candidate Gudur Narayana Reddy might just have the last laugh. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp