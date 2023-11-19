Toddler crushed to death under school van wheels in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl Bavishya was crushed to death under the tyres of a school van in Jawaharnagar here on Saturday.

The tragic accident occurred when the little girl was standing close to the tyres of the van when the driver, not noticing her, moved the vehicle forward. The sudden movement of the bus made the girl lose her balance and come under the tyres.

The onlookers who noticed the girl’s predicament, shouted at the driver to stop the van which he immediately did but by then the girl died.

The incident took place when Bavishya’s brother was getting ready to board the school van. Bhavishya stood near him and their mother Pavani was also around. The police took the driver of the school van V Praveen Reddy into custody.

Investigation is on.

