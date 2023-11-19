Home States Telangana

Will develop Goshamahal like Gachibowli, says BRS working president

At another roadshow in Nampally,  he recalled that there was no curfew in Hyderabad in the last 10 years.

Published: 19th November 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 09:06 AM

KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao is seen interacting with people at Shadab Hotel in Madina Chowrasta in Old City. Rama Rao visited some of the most iconic food joints in Hyderabad on Friday night including the ‘Famous Ice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KAMAREDDY: Participating in massive roadshows in Hyderabad, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday assured people that he would adopt the Goshamahal Assembly segment and develop it into another Gachibowli.

During his roadshow in Goshamahal on behalf of BRS candidate Nandu Bilal, Rama Rao alleged that the sitting MLA, T Raja Singh, did not develop the segment. He assured Godavari waters would be diverted to Musi. “The BRS will hit a century like Virat Kohli and form the government,” he said

The BRS working president said that minorities were in trouble in those states where BJP was in governance. He added that the minorities in Telangana were living peacefully as nobody cared about hijab and halal here. “If a Hindu girl was given Kalyana Lakshmi money, a Muslim girl was given Shaadi Mubarak during the wedding,” he pointed out.  

At another roadshow in Nampally,  he recalled that there was no curfew in Hyderabad in the last 10 years. He alleged that BJP would divide the people in the name of caste and religion. He assured voters that they would expand the Hyderabad Metro rail to other places.    

Earlier in the day, campaigning in the Kamareddy segment from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting, Rama Rao alleged that Congress leaders felt Rythu Bandhu was a useless scheme and wanted to remove Dharani and bring the Patwari system back. 

