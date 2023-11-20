Home States Telangana

BJP candidate actor P Babu Mohan’s son joins BRS

At a meeting in Siddipet, Harish thanked the association for supporting the ruling party, which started several Gurukul schools.

Published: 20th November 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Uday Babu Mohan

Andole BJP candidate P Babu Mohan’s son Uday Babu Mohan with Finance Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor and Andole BJP candidate P Babu Mohan’s son Uday Babu Mohan along with other leaders joined the BRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Sunday. Jogipet BJP vice-president Sai Krishna, Andole mandal president  Navin Mudiraj, Choutakur mandal president Sekhar and others too joined the pink party. Meanwhile, the state Gurukul Parents Association extended its support to BRS.

At a meeting in Siddipet, Harish thanked the association for supporting the ruling party, which started several Gurukul schools. He said the Gurukul schools had increased from 290 to 1,000 now. The number of students in Gurukuls had subsequently increased from 1.90 lakh to 6 lakh now.

Harish said the Gurukul colleges would be upgraded into degree colleges. He assured them that the BRS,  if voted to power, would start 119 Gurukuls, one each in all 119 Assembly segments, for upper caste people.

Meanwhile, MRPS-TS also extended support to the BRS. MRPS-TS president Vangapalli Srinivas, Gurral Srinivas, and others met Harish and thanked the BRS government for adopting a resolution in the Assembly favouring categorization of SCs into A, B, C, and D.

The minister alleged that despite two resolutions being adopted in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre, the BJP government has dodged the issue for nine years. Now, just before elections, the BJP was saying that it would categorise SCs, he alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Babu Mohan Uday T Harish Rao BRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp