BJP candidate actor P Babu Mohan’s son joins BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor and Andole BJP candidate P Babu Mohan’s son Uday Babu Mohan along with other leaders joined the BRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Sunday. Jogipet BJP vice-president Sai Krishna, Andole mandal president Navin Mudiraj, Choutakur mandal president Sekhar and others too joined the pink party. Meanwhile, the state Gurukul Parents Association extended its support to BRS.

At a meeting in Siddipet, Harish thanked the association for supporting the ruling party, which started several Gurukul schools. He said the Gurukul schools had increased from 290 to 1,000 now. The number of students in Gurukuls had subsequently increased from 1.90 lakh to 6 lakh now.

Harish said the Gurukul colleges would be upgraded into degree colleges. He assured them that the BRS, if voted to power, would start 119 Gurukuls, one each in all 119 Assembly segments, for upper caste people.

Meanwhile, MRPS-TS also extended support to the BRS. MRPS-TS president Vangapalli Srinivas, Gurral Srinivas, and others met Harish and thanked the BRS government for adopting a resolution in the Assembly favouring categorization of SCs into A, B, C, and D.

The minister alleged that despite two resolutions being adopted in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre, the BJP government has dodged the issue for nine years. Now, just before elections, the BJP was saying that it would categorise SCs, he alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Actor and Andole BJP candidate P Babu Mohan’s son Uday Babu Mohan along with other leaders joined the BRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Sunday. Jogipet BJP vice-president Sai Krishna, Andole mandal president Navin Mudiraj, Choutakur mandal president Sekhar and others too joined the pink party. Meanwhile, the state Gurukul Parents Association extended its support to BRS. At a meeting in Siddipet, Harish thanked the association for supporting the ruling party, which started several Gurukul schools. He said the Gurukul schools had increased from 290 to 1,000 now. The number of students in Gurukuls had subsequently increased from 1.90 lakh to 6 lakh now. Harish said the Gurukul colleges would be upgraded into degree colleges. He assured them that the BRS, if voted to power, would start 119 Gurukuls, one each in all 119 Assembly segments, for upper caste people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, MRPS-TS also extended support to the BRS. MRPS-TS president Vangapalli Srinivas, Gurral Srinivas, and others met Harish and thanked the BRS government for adopting a resolution in the Assembly favouring categorization of SCs into A, B, C, and D. The minister alleged that despite two resolutions being adopted in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Centre, the BJP government has dodged the issue for nine years. Now, just before elections, the BJP was saying that it would categorise SCs, he alleged. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp