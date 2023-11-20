Congress failed to develop Telangana: K Kavitha

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Hitting out at the BJP-led Union government, MLC K Kavitha raised concerns about the escalating prices of essential commodities, such as salt and pulses, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, highlighting the Rs 1,200 increase in the price of LPG cylinders. In response to this burden on the people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to bear the cost and provide cylinders at Rs 400, she added.

Participating in a roadshow at the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, Kavitha urged the public to vote for BRS and ensure the victory of Koppula Eshwar. She promised that if the BRS government secures a third term, additional welfare schemes will be implemented.

Accusing the Congress of being power-hungry, Kavitha cautioned that their ascent to power would result in no positive changes. She appealed to the people to refrain from disrupting the progress of Telangana, citing the lack of significant contributions during the Congress’s 55-year rule. The MLC criticized the previous government’s track record, pointing out that minimal support, a mere Rs 200 pension, was provided to farmers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAGTIAL: Hitting out at the BJP-led Union government, MLC K Kavitha raised concerns about the escalating prices of essential commodities, such as salt and pulses, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, highlighting the Rs 1,200 increase in the price of LPG cylinders. In response to this burden on the people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to bear the cost and provide cylinders at Rs 400, she added. Participating in a roadshow at the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, Kavitha urged the public to vote for BRS and ensure the victory of Koppula Eshwar. She promised that if the BRS government secures a third term, additional welfare schemes will be implemented. Accusing the Congress of being power-hungry, Kavitha cautioned that their ascent to power would result in no positive changes. She appealed to the people to refrain from disrupting the progress of Telangana, citing the lack of significant contributions during the Congress’s 55-year rule. The MLC criticized the previous government’s track record, pointing out that minimal support, a mere Rs 200 pension, was provided to farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp