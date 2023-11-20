Congress leader attacks trio with knife in Telangana, booked

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Three persons were allegedly assaulted by a local Congress leader in Gandivet village of Gandhari Mandal at around 8.30 pm on Saturday. The police have registered a case against Bheemdas, the accused, under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They added that the investigation is underway and emphasized that the incident is neither communal nor political in nature.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Rajak, Javid, and Ahmed. Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) Sindhu Sharma said the residents of Gandivet village are part of the ‘Madananna Saynyam’ WhatsApp group, of which the accused, Bheemdas, is the group administrator. The group is meant to garner support for Yellareddy Congress candidate, K Madan Mohan Rao. Rajak is a member of the group. Recently, Bheemdas deleted some photos posted by Rajak, which led to disagreements between the duo.

On Saturday night, Rajak, accompanied by his friends Javid and Akbar, visited Bheemdas’ shop to enquire about the removal of the photos. A heated argument ensued, escalating into a verbal altercation in public. Suddenly, Bheemdas pulled out a knife and attacked the trio. In retaliation, the victims also attacked Bheemdas. The situation escalated, prompting intervention from villagers who managed to restore order and subsequently informed the police.

The three injured persons were taken to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nizamabad, where they are reported to be in stable condition. Bheemdas was also shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Interestingly, the occurrence coincided with the post-election campaign meetings of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in Bhiknoor and Rajmpet mandals the day before.

