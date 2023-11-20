Enjoy BRS-BJP ‘Naatu Naatu’ show but don’t vote for them: Priyanka Gandhi

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that the BRS, BJP, AIMIM are collectively dancing to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and called upon the people to “enjoy the show” but not to vote for them.

She sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t order ED and CBI probes against the alleged corruption of the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She made these remarks while addressing public meetings in Asifabad and Khanapur constituencies in a region where the tribal population is largely concentrated.

Moreover, invoking former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi’s legacy and her connection with Telangana on her birth anniversary, Priyanka Gandhi said that the people of the region affectionately call her Indiramma even 40 years after her death as she gave rights of “jal, jangal, zameen” to Adivasis.

“Many leaders would come and go. Many leaders worked for you. But why do you remember Indiraji? Why do you still call her Indiramma? The reason for that... she gave you land rights. Indira Gandhi understood the problems of the poor and distributed seven lakh acres of land to landless poor. She has created the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) and built lakhs of houses under the tribal sub-plan. She respected your culture and used to tell us how divine your culture is,” Priyanka said.

Appealing to the people not to believe any political party or leader, including herself, Priyanka urged the people to introspect on their lives and experiences with a question of whether there has been any substantial change in the last 10 years and whether they got jobs as promised. The Congress leader repeatedly alleged that the BRS government has been “looting” people’s money.

“Give it a thought, whether your children’s future would be improved by voting to these parties again,” she said while promising to provide two lakh jobs as they did in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Clubbing politics with cricket on the World Cup final day, she said, “Like how Virat Kohli keeps his eyes on the ball to hit a six, the same level of concentration you need to apply on the governments so that they should fear to face you.”

