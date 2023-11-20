Independent candidate in Telangana dies by suicide over harassment

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 30-year-old independent candidate from the Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency, Yamaganti Kannaiah Goud, took his own life by hanging at his residence on Saturday night.

According to police, Kannaiah had reportedly answered a video call from an unknown number wherein a woman was posing nude. Later, he received harassing calls from several numbers over several days, demanding a sum of Rs 10 lakhs. It is believed that Kannaiah killed himself over harassment and extortion.

The callers threatened to post pictures of him on social media if the amount was not paid. He received such calls as recently as Saturday. Kannaiah was allocated the rolling pin symbol by the election commission. His involvement in the elections was unknown even to his wife. He had been working at a relative’s shop in the Nizamabad vegetable market. The police are currently analyzing call data, ACP M Kirankumar said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

