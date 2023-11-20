Home States Telangana

Independent candidate in Telangana dies by suicide over harassment

The callers threatened to post pictures of him on social media if the amount was not paid.

Published: 20th November 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide helpline

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 30-year-old independent candidate from the Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency, Yamaganti Kannaiah Goud, took his own life by hanging at his residence on Saturday night.

According to police, Kannaiah had reportedly answered a video call from an unknown number wherein a woman was posing nude. Later, he received harassing calls from several numbers over several days, demanding a sum of Rs 10 lakhs. It is believed that Kannaiah killed himself over harassment and extortion.

The callers threatened to post pictures of him on social media if the amount was not paid. He received such calls as recently as Saturday. Kannaiah was allocated the rolling pin symbol by the election commission. His involvement in the elections was unknown even to his wife. He had been working at a relative’s shop in the Nizamabad vegetable market. The police are currently analyzing call data, ACP M Kirankumar said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad urban Assembly constituency suicide Independent candidate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp