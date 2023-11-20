Indiramma Rajyam gave us encounters, bloodshed and starvation deaths: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the Congress of overlooking the dark chapters of “Indiramma Rajyam”, pointing to encounters, starvation deaths, and the killing of Telangana activists during that era. The remarks, made on Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary on Sunday, came shortly after Priyanka Gandhi’s praise for the former prime minister’s development initiatives at an election meeting in Adilabad earlier in the day.

Addressing a Nagarkurnool election meeting, the chief minister cautioned the public about Congress leaders promising to revive “Indiramma Rajyam”, stating that it was a period marked by starvation deaths. He reminded the crowd of the Rs 2/kg rice scheme introduced by then chief minister NT Rama Rao. “What was there in Indiramma Rajyam? Our people were shot dead under Indira Gandhi’s regime. We have witnessed starvation deaths, encounters, bloodshed and communal riots in Hyderabad under Indira’s rule. Again the Congress leaders are saying that they will establish Indiramma Rajyam,” he said.

He recalled that the people faced several hardships including lack of drinking water and shortage of power during the Congress rule. Additionally, he pledged to include Valmiki Boyas in the ST category from the BC category.

In meetings at Alampur, Kollapur, and Kalwakurthy, KCR emphasised the BRS government’s completion of irrigation projects that had been termed “pending” by the previous Congress government. He promised irrigation for 1.5 lakh acres in Kalwakurthy through the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme if the BRS is voted into power.

At Kollapur, the chief minister said “vultures” from New Delhi were landing in Telangana, a testament to the 10 years of development by the government and asserted that the BRS was established solely for the welfare of Telangana residents. “The BRS achieved the separate state and developed it. Think before you exercise your franchise,” Rao appealed to the people, while adding that leaders from Delhi don’t have genuine affection for Telangana.

Reflecting on a statement made by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who suggested that farmers using 10HP motors would only need a three-hour power supply, KCR questioned the practicality of acquiring and distributing such motors to farmers.With approximately 30 lakh agriculture tubewells in the state, he said that implementing 10HP motors for all would incur a substantial cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

