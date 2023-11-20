INTERVIEW: BRS candidate is not my rival, KCR & his family are, says Congress MLA Seethakka

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

Congress MLA Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, who is seeking re-election from the Mulugu Assembly constituency, claims that her constituents are satisfied with the work she has done in the segment. In an exclusive interview with U Mahesh of TNIE during her door-to-door campaign in hamlets across Govindraopet Mandal, Seethakka admits there is a lot of work to be done but blames the BRS government’s indifferent attitude for the unfinished work.

Excerpts from the interview:

Are the people of Mulugu constituency happy with the work you have done?

I have done my bit and continue to do so. I have been receiving good response from the people. In every nook and corner of the constituency, the people have been welcoming me with a smile on their faces. This shows that they are happy with me and satisfied with the work I have done as their MLA. But there is still a lot to be done. I am unable to ensure more development in Mulugu because the BRS government is not releasing funds as I am from a rival party. People can change this. Vote is a powerful weapon. They should use it wisely to ensure that their aspirations are fulfilled.

What about road connectivity and development works in Naxal-affected villages?

The BRS government is deliberately neglecting the agency area. No funds were granted for laying roads or providing electricity. After the National Highways Authority improved the connectivity by laying four-line roads with central funds, the State government tried to spread panic in the agency area by releasing tigers from other States in the name of creating a reserve forest.

Your take on the pressing issue of podu pattas?

Not even a single podu patta was issued to tribals in the Mulugu district. There was a conspiracy against me with regard to the distribution of pattas and the implementation of welfare schemes in the segment. The Constituency Development Funds (CDF) were not allocated for only one segment and that is Mulugu because I am the MLA here.

Do you think the BRS government failed the people?

The BRS government failed to provide good governance. It failed the State and people of all sections of the society. It failed to be impartial in implementing the welfare schemes and extended benefits to their own supporters.

Is the BRS candidate your main rival this time?

Not at all. Bade Nagajyothi is not my rival. KCR and Kalvakuntla family members are rivals of not just me but the entire Telangana. Big leaders of BRS are camping in the constituency and distributing cash and liquor among the people with the sole aim of defeating me.

What about the national status for Asia’s biggest tribal festival — Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara?

The Union government failed to give national status to Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. If voted to power, the Congress will ensure this tribal festival gets national status.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Congress MLA Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, who is seeking re-election from the Mulugu Assembly constituency, claims that her constituents are satisfied with the work she has done in the segment. In an exclusive interview with U Mahesh of TNIE during her door-to-door campaign in hamlets across Govindraopet Mandal, Seethakka admits there is a lot of work to be done but blames the BRS government’s indifferent attitude for the unfinished work. Excerpts from the interview: Are the people of Mulugu constituency happy with the work you have done?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); I have done my bit and continue to do so. I have been receiving good response from the people. In every nook and corner of the constituency, the people have been welcoming me with a smile on their faces. This shows that they are happy with me and satisfied with the work I have done as their MLA. But there is still a lot to be done. I am unable to ensure more development in Mulugu because the BRS government is not releasing funds as I am from a rival party. People can change this. Vote is a powerful weapon. They should use it wisely to ensure that their aspirations are fulfilled. What about road connectivity and development works in Naxal-affected villages? The BRS government is deliberately neglecting the agency area. No funds were granted for laying roads or providing electricity. After the National Highways Authority improved the connectivity by laying four-line roads with central funds, the State government tried to spread panic in the agency area by releasing tigers from other States in the name of creating a reserve forest. Your take on the pressing issue of podu pattas? Not even a single podu patta was issued to tribals in the Mulugu district. There was a conspiracy against me with regard to the distribution of pattas and the implementation of welfare schemes in the segment. The Constituency Development Funds (CDF) were not allocated for only one segment and that is Mulugu because I am the MLA here. Do you think the BRS government failed the people? The BRS government failed to provide good governance. It failed the State and people of all sections of the society. It failed to be impartial in implementing the welfare schemes and extended benefits to their own supporters. Is the BRS candidate your main rival this time? Not at all. Bade Nagajyothi is not my rival. KCR and Kalvakuntla family members are rivals of not just me but the entire Telangana. Big leaders of BRS are camping in the constituency and distributing cash and liquor among the people with the sole aim of defeating me. What about the national status for Asia’s biggest tribal festival — Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara? The Union government failed to give national status to Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. If voted to power, the Congress will ensure this tribal festival gets national status. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp