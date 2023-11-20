Telangana Assembly polls: Votes of Youth, unemployed & SCs to decide winner in Sathupalli constituency?

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Sathupalli (SC) constituency, located in proximity to Andhra Pradesh, is poised for a crucial electoral contest, with the key influence of unemployed youth with 52,000 voters in the age group of 32 to 39 and the Madiga community, comprising 45,000 voters.

In a tightly contested race, BRS candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, a two-time winner from the constituency under the Telugu Desam Party banner, faces Congress candidate Dr Matta Ragamai, a political newcomer.

Venkata Veeraiah’s strengths lie in his continuous engagement with the community, attending various events from celebrations to sombre occasions. Known for his people-centric approach, he has garnered support through his involvement in welfare activities.

During his 10-year-long tenure, the constituency has witnessed significant development, including the sanctioning of a 100-bed hospital, sports stadiums in Sathupalli and Kallur, the construction of bus stands in Kallur, a nursing college in Sathupalli and a junior college in Vemsoor. His affiliation with the Madiga community adds a substantial voter base of around 45,000.

K Naga Raju, a resident of Sathupalli, expressed that whenever there is an issue, the MLA is readily available. “We have free access to meet him, which makes us happy,” he stated.

Describing the MLA as a people’s person, Raju emphasised that common people can approach him without any hindrances or obstacles. However, the current challenges in the constituency revolve around unemployment, affecting 9,000 in the 18-to-19 age group, 48,000 in the 22-to-29 age group, and 52,000 in the 32-to-39 age group.

Expressing his commitment to the people, BRS candidate Venkata Veeraiah told TNIE, “I am always with the people and strive to solve every problem, whether big or small.”He emphasised fulfilling past election promises, highlighting the resolution of numerous issues in the constituency.Veeraiah expressed confidence in addressing the unemployment issue, having already facilitated job placements for many in private firms.

On the opposing side, Congress candidate Dr Matta Ragamai, hailing from a family of doctors, brings a clean image to the political arena. Her husband, Dr Dayanand, is also a doctor in the constituency, contributing to their positive reputation in public service. Dr Ragamai, a political newcomer, believes that her family’s image will contribute to her electoral success.

Represented by political bigwigs in the past

As the electoral battle intensifies, the influence of Andhra Pradesh connections and the historical significance of the constituency come into play, making it a crucial contest for both candidates.The constituency, once a general seat, witnessed the dominance of prominent figures like former chief minister Jalagam Vengala Rao and his son Jalagam Prasada Rao. Thummala Nageswara Rao secured victories in 1994 and 1999 under the Telugu Desam Party banner. In 2009, the constituency transitioned to an SC reserved seat, leading to Venkata Veeraiah’s consecutive wins on BRS tickets.

