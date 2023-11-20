Telangana Assembly polls: It’s a battle of women with naxal background in Mulugu

u mahesh By

Express News Service

MULUGU: The electoral battle in the Mulugu Assembly constituency, where several agency areas are affected by Maoist activities, has an interesting angle as the two main contenders for the seat have a Naxalite background.

One of them is BRS candidate Bade Nagajyothi, a ZPTC vice-chairperson, and daughter of a former Maoist leader. The ruling party has chosen to field her in the constituency following the sudden death of ZPTC chairman Kusuma Jagadish.

Congress MLA Dansari Anasuya aka Seethakka, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, was associated with the Maoists before joining the mainstream and taking the political plunge.

Seethakka, who reportedly worked underground during her days with the Maoists, was given a prominent position in the Congress after winning the Mulugu Assembly seat. In recognition of her services to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was appointed AICC secretary and star campaigner of the grand old party.

Though BJP candidate Dr Azmeera Prahlad, son of former minister late Azmeera Chandulal, is campaigning hard with the objective of giving a good fight, the contest in this dominated segment dominated by female voters is being seen as a battle between Seethakka and Nagajyothi.

There are more women voters (1,12,277) than men electorates (1,08,588) in this ST-reserved constituency, which has a total of 303 polling stations, spread across Mulugu, Venkatapur, Govindraopet, Tadvai, Eturnagaram, Kannaigudem, Mangapet, Kothaguda and Gangaram mandals.

Seethakka has been receiving a good response during her campaign tours of villages across the agency area. This is especially so during her door-to-door campaigns. People listen to her with rapt attention as she explains the development that has taken place in the constituency and promises that the benefits of six guarantees announced by Congress will reach every household in the segment.

Seeking change

Speaking to TNIE, Seethakka says that the people of Telangana are seeking change and they are ready to give their verdict in the elections to ensure that change occurs in the State.

While appealing to the voters to support the Congress so that all its six guarantees could be implemented in the State, she says: “I’m very confident of winning this election. The people want change. They have decided to end the 10-year rule of the BRS. The Congress will surely form the government in Telangana,” she says.

There are a host of chronic issues plaguing the constituency. They include lack of connectivity as well as the flooding that bring life to a virtual standstill during rainy season.Nagajyothi, meanwhile, says that the success of welfare schemes being implemented by the BRS government and development the constituency witnessed in the past 10 years will help her win the Mulugu seat.

“Godavari water is being lifted through the Devadula project and supplied to other districts. But the farmers in the district are not receiving irrigation water. They are seeking construction of check dams. If I am elected from the segment, I will make sure that check dams are built and the irrigation needs of our farmers are taken care of,” says Nagajyothi.

“The people of this constituency aren’t ready to trust the Congress leader once again. There are other factors that are also in favour of the BRS this time. I am confident that the people will support me,” Nagajyothi adds.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MULUGU: The electoral battle in the Mulugu Assembly constituency, where several agency areas are affected by Maoist activities, has an interesting angle as the two main contenders for the seat have a Naxalite background. One of them is BRS candidate Bade Nagajyothi, a ZPTC vice-chairperson, and daughter of a former Maoist leader. The ruling party has chosen to field her in the constituency following the sudden death of ZPTC chairman Kusuma Jagadish. Congress MLA Dansari Anasuya aka Seethakka, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, was associated with the Maoists before joining the mainstream and taking the political plunge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Seethakka, who reportedly worked underground during her days with the Maoists, was given a prominent position in the Congress after winning the Mulugu Assembly seat. In recognition of her services to the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was appointed AICC secretary and star campaigner of the grand old party. Though BJP candidate Dr Azmeera Prahlad, son of former minister late Azmeera Chandulal, is campaigning hard with the objective of giving a good fight, the contest in this dominated segment dominated by female voters is being seen as a battle between Seethakka and Nagajyothi. There are more women voters (1,12,277) than men electorates (1,08,588) in this ST-reserved constituency, which has a total of 303 polling stations, spread across Mulugu, Venkatapur, Govindraopet, Tadvai, Eturnagaram, Kannaigudem, Mangapet, Kothaguda and Gangaram mandals. Seethakka has been receiving a good response during her campaign tours of villages across the agency area. This is especially so during her door-to-door campaigns. People listen to her with rapt attention as she explains the development that has taken place in the constituency and promises that the benefits of six guarantees announced by Congress will reach every household in the segment. Seeking change Speaking to TNIE, Seethakka says that the people of Telangana are seeking change and they are ready to give their verdict in the elections to ensure that change occurs in the State. While appealing to the voters to support the Congress so that all its six guarantees could be implemented in the State, she says: “I’m very confident of winning this election. The people want change. They have decided to end the 10-year rule of the BRS. The Congress will surely form the government in Telangana,” she says. There are a host of chronic issues plaguing the constituency. They include lack of connectivity as well as the flooding that bring life to a virtual standstill during rainy season.Nagajyothi, meanwhile, says that the success of welfare schemes being implemented by the BRS government and development the constituency witnessed in the past 10 years will help her win the Mulugu seat. “Godavari water is being lifted through the Devadula project and supplied to other districts. But the farmers in the district are not receiving irrigation water. They are seeking construction of check dams. If I am elected from the segment, I will make sure that check dams are built and the irrigation needs of our farmers are taken care of,” says Nagajyothi. “The people of this constituency aren’t ready to trust the Congress leader once again. There are other factors that are also in favour of the BRS this time. I am confident that the people will support me,” Nagajyothi adds. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp